TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Gloucester-Hartpury (PWR Rd 4)

Last season's top two meet at StoneX Stadium on Sunday, in a mouthwatering match-up.

After last weekend's victory over Bristol Bears, Saracens will face another of last season's top four, in the form of champions Gloucester-Hartpury.

Last weekend's victory over the Bears saw several international stars return, including Welsh second-row Georgia Evans.

She explained that it was exciting to get straight back into the action, as her side put in an impressive showing in Bear Country.

"It’s nice to be home. I’m someone who doesn’t like too much time off, so it was great to get straight back into it. To get the victory, especially down at Ashton Gate was pretty special."

Last time Saracens faced Gloucester-Hartpury, it went down to the final scrum of the game. Evans though, insists that at this stage of the season, it is solely about performance and building the foundations for the rest of the season.

"We’re in a really good place. Last week’s game has given us a real confidence boost and there are still learnings to take into this week. We want to build on the foundations we’ve put in place in the next few weeks. Yes, it’s a packed season, but it is still so early on. It’s about making sure we get the little details right."

There are several changes to the match day squad to face the champions, with five more international stars returning to the fold.

Up front, McKinley Hunt starts at loosehead, with Bryony Field and Donna Rose continuing in the front-row alongside her.

The second-row sees Rosie Galligan to return from England duty to partner Evans, whilst in the back-row, Canadian international Gabby Senft is set to make her club debut at blindside flanker. She is joined in the back-row by co-captain May Campbell and Poppy Cleall.

Leanne Infante starts at scrum-half on her 100th appearance for the club, with Zoe Harrison returning to steer the ship from fly-half.

It's an otherwise unchanged backline, with co-captain Sarah McKenna joined by Emma Hardy in the centres and Alysha Corrigan linking up with Sydney Gregson and Jemma-Jo Linkins in the back-three.

On the bench, Bryony Cleall is joined by Akina Gondwe and Kelsey Clifford as the front-row cover, with Louise McMillan and England captain Marlie Packer poised to make an impact too.

Ella Wyrwas and Beth Blacklock are the backs replacements, and they are joined by Lotte Sharp, who returns from international duty with the USA.

The visitors on Sunday are back-to-back champions and Evans knows how much of a threat their star studded side will pose in North London.

"It was one win apiece last season, but it’s a new season. We always look to put a marker down as early as we can. We know how hard it is going to be against Gloucester-Hartpury. They’ve been champions for the last couple of years and been dominant. It’s about chasing them down and seeing where we get to."

Saracens Women's Team vs Gloucester-Hartpury:

1.⁠ ⁠McKinley Hunt

2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabby Senft

7.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell (C0-captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna (Co-captain)

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall

18.⁠ ⁠Kelsey Clifford

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp