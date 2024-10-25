Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Gloucester-Hartpury (PWR Rd 4)

25.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
News Template
Bristol Women V Saracens Women

Last season's top two meet at StoneX Stadium on Sunday, in a mouthwatering match-up.

After last weekend's victory over Bristol Bears, Saracens will face another of last season's top four, in the form of champions Gloucester-Hartpury.

Last weekend's victory over the Bears saw several international stars return, including Welsh second-row Georgia Evans.

She explained that it was exciting to get straight back into the action, as her side put in an impressive showing in Bear Country.

"It’s nice to be home. I’m someone who doesn’t like too much time off, so it was great to get straight back into it. To get the victory, especially down at Ashton Gate was pretty special."

Last time Saracens faced Gloucester-Hartpury, it went down to the final scrum of the game. Evans though, insists that at this stage of the season, it is solely about performance and building the foundations for the rest of the season.

"We’re in a really good place. Last week’s game has given us a real confidence boost and there are still learnings to take into this week. We want to build on the foundations we’ve put in place in the next few weeks. Yes, it’s a packed season, but it is still so early on. It’s about making sure we get the little details right."

There are several changes to the match day squad to face the champions, with five more international stars returning to the fold.

Up front, McKinley Hunt starts at loosehead, with Bryony Field and Donna Rose continuing in the front-row alongside her.

The second-row sees Rosie Galligan to return from England duty to partner Evans, whilst in the back-row, Canadian international Gabby Senft is set to make her club debut at blindside flanker. She is joined in the back-row by co-captain May Campbell and Poppy Cleall.

Leanne Infante starts at scrum-half on her 100th appearance for the club, with Zoe Harrison returning to steer the ship from fly-half.

It's an otherwise unchanged backline, with co-captain Sarah McKenna joined by Emma Hardy in the centres and Alysha Corrigan linking up with Sydney Gregson and Jemma-Jo Linkins in the back-three.

On the bench, Bryony Cleall is joined by Akina Gondwe and Kelsey Clifford as the front-row cover, with Louise McMillan and England captain Marlie Packer poised to make an impact too.

Ella Wyrwas and Beth Blacklock are the backs replacements, and they are joined by Lotte Sharp, who returns from international duty with the USA.

The visitors on Sunday are back-to-back champions and Evans knows how much of a threat their star studded side will pose in North London.

"It was one win apiece last season, but it’s a new season. We always look to put a marker down as early as we can. We know how hard it is going to be against Gloucester-Hartpury. They’ve been champions for the last couple of years and been dominant. It’s about chasing them down and seeing where we get to."

Saracens Women's Team vs Gloucester-Hartpury:

1.⁠ ⁠McKinley Hunt
2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan
6.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabby Senft
7.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell (C0-captain)
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna (Co-captain)
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements:
16.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe
17.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall
18.⁠ ⁠Kelsey Clifford
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer
21.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp

News

See all news
Galliganpromo

Press Notes | Rosie Galligan

Second-row Rosie Galligan is excited to get back out on the pitch in Sarries colours on Sunday afternoon. With everyone now having returned from WXV and international duty, it has been a case of reintegrating players into the squad this week, with Galligan admitting that it had felt like a ‘first day of school’ on […]

25.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leanneinfanteretirement

Leanne Infante to retire from rugby

Saracens Women can confirm that Leanne Infante will be retiring from rugby following Sunday’s Premiership Women’s Rugby fixture against Gloucester-Hartpury. An icon of the game for club and country, Infante’s career began at Saracens, with stops at Richmond, Harlequins and Bristol along the way, before returning to North London in 2022. Red Rose #189, Infante […]

25.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 10 24 At 07.21.39

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Leicester Tigers (GPR - Rd 6)

Tobias Elliott is looking to continue his outstanding start to the season as he starts his sixth consecutive Gallagher Premiership match when Leicester Tigers head to StoneX Stadium on Saturday evening. The 21-year-old has already crossed for three tries this season and another successful outing would see the Men in Black remain top of the […]

25.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross