Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Leicester Tigers (GPR - Rd 6)

25.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 10 24 At 07.21.39
Screenshot 2024 10 24 At 07.21.23

Tobias Elliott is looking to continue his outstanding start to the season as he starts his sixth consecutive Gallagher Premiership match when Leicester Tigers head to StoneX Stadium on Saturday evening.

The 21-year-old has already crossed for three tries this season and another successful outing would see the Men in Black remain top of the table ahead of the break for the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made a number of changes from the side that fought back at Ashton Gate last weekend to win in dramatic fashion, with the majority of those enforced due to the England call-ups being unavailable.

Kapeli Pifeleti comes in for his first start of the season at hooker with both Jamie George and Theo Dan called away on international duty, and he will pack down alongside Eroni Mawi and Marco Riccioni in the front-row. Rhys Carre has been ruled out through illness.

Theo McFarland shifts into the second row and is partnered with Hugh Tizard. After scoring against Bristol last Saturday, Toby Knight remains at openside flanker and is alongside Tom Willis and the returning Juan Martin Gonzalez in the back-row.

Ivan Van Zyl regains the captaincy and has Alex Goode as his half-back partner with Fergus Burke still recovering from a minor hamstring injury. A new centre partnership sees Nick Tompkins next to Lucio Cinti in the midfield.

Rotimi Segun and Tobias Elliott both start on the wing again, with Tom Parton coming in at full-back.

After impressing on loan at Ampthill, James Hadfield will be rewarded with a first Premiership appearance of the season off the bench, and Tim Swiel could make his Premiership debut for the club.

Elliott says he wants to ensure that Sarries end this block of Premiership matches on a high.

“Facing Leicester is always a massive occasion. They’re a strong team with a lot of history and we know we need to bring our best performance. All I want to do is help the team and put my best foot forward on the field.

It is all about the winning mentality. As soon as I’d got the Sale and Exeter games under my belt I felt much more settled in the side and can’t wait to go again on Saturday.”

Saracens Men team to play Leicester Tigers:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Kapeli Pifeleti

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Theo McFarland

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Toby Knight

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl (c)

10 Alex Goode

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Tom Parton

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Phil Brantingham

18 Alec Clarey

19 Harry Wilson

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Josh Hallett

23 Tim Swiel

News

See all news
Galliganpromo

Press Notes | Rosie Galligan

Second-row Rosie Galligan is excited to get back out on the pitch in Sarries colours on Sunday afternoon. With everyone now having returned from WXV and international duty, it has been a case of reintegrating players into the squad this week, with Galligan admitting that it had felt like a ‘first day of school’ on […]

25.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leanneinfanteretirement

Leanne Infante to retire from rugby

Saracens Women can confirm that Leanne Infante will be retiring from rugby following Sunday’s Premiership Women’s Rugby fixture against Gloucester-Hartpury. An icon of the game for club and country, Infante’s career began at Saracens, with stops at Richmond, Harlequins and Bristol along the way, before returning to North London in 2022. Red Rose #189, Infante […]

25.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 10 24 At 07.21.39

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Leicester Tigers (GPR - Rd 6)

Tobias Elliott is looking to continue his outstanding start to the season as he starts his sixth consecutive Gallagher Premiership match when Leicester Tigers head to StoneX Stadium on Saturday evening. The 21-year-old has already crossed for three tries this season and another successful outing would see the Men in Black remain top of the […]

25.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross