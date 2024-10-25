Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Leanne Infante to retire from rugby

25.10.24

StoneX StoneX
Leanneinfanteretirement
Thankyouleanne Carousel 01

Saracens Women can confirm that Leanne Infante will be retiring from rugby following Sunday’s Premiership Women’s Rugby fixture against Gloucester-Hartpury.

An icon of the game for club and country, Infante’s career began at Saracens, with stops at Richmond, Harlequins and Bristol along the way, before returning to North London in 2022.

Red Rose #189, Infante made her international debut in 2013 against South Africa, going on to win 57 caps for her country.

Along the way, she has won three Six Nations Grand Slam titles and played in two World Cups for her country.

She will make her 100th and final appearance for Saracens on Sunday in front of the home support after a career that has seen her start on the fields at Bramley Road and play in some of the most iconic venues across the globe.

Reflecting on her career and decision to retire, Infante took the time to thank everyone who has supported her throughout her rugby journey.

“I want to firstly take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career. From the people who have coached me, to the amazing clubs I’ve been honoured to be a part of. To my family and friends who have whole heartedly backed me every step of the way and sacrificed so much to allow me to follow my dreams. To the committed fans that have helped us grow our game over many years, I thank you. My career would have only been a fraction of what it is without the support of each and every one of you.”

On her decision to retire from the game, Infante explained that a number of factors were involved in the decision, as she focuses on her career outside of the game and her family life.

“I am extremely excited to start the next chapter of my life, albeit nervous, as rugby has always dictated my schedule and time. I’m looking forward to having a better work life balance, focus 100% on my finance career, and have some quality time at home with my family. To Alex, the girls, and to the rest of Saracens, thank you for everything you have done to make this occasion as special as it feels. It’s not a goodbye it’s a ‘see ya later’ (from the stands that is)!”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was full of praise for Infante for what she has given to the game and to the club.

“I’ve been very fortunate to know Leanne for a long time. She came in as a 17-year-old playing in the midfield, before we made the decision to move her to scrum-half. She had all the attributes to make a great 9 and she has shown that in her career. She came back to us a few years ago after some time away from the club and for her to bookend what has been a fabulous career by pulling on a Saracens shirt is fantastic. She has won a lot of caps, a lot of trophies and has always put in fine performances. It’s been a real pleasure to work with her and to see her sign off at the weekend in front of a home crowd will be fantastic.”

News

Galliganpromo

Press Notes | Rosie Galligan

Second-row Rosie Galligan is excited to get back out on the pitch in Sarries colours on Sunday afternoon. With everyone now having returned from WXV and international duty, it has been a case of reintegrating players into the squad this week, with Galligan admitting that it had felt like a ‘first day of school’ on […]

25.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Leicester Tigers (GPR - Rd 6)

Tobias Elliott is looking to continue his outstanding start to the season as he starts his sixth consecutive Gallagher Premiership match when Leicester Tigers head to StoneX Stadium on Saturday evening. The 21-year-old has already crossed for three tries this season and another successful outing would see the Men in Black remain top of the […]

25.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

