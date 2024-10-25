Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Press Notes | Rosie Galligan

25.10.24
Galliganpromo
Rosiegalligan

Second-row Rosie Galligan is excited to get back out on the pitch in Sarries colours on Sunday afternoon.

With everyone now having returned from WXV and international duty, it has been a case of reintegrating players into the squad this week, with Galligan admitting that it had felt like a ‘first day of school’ on Monday.

“It’s been great. There has been a really good buzz and a first day of school vibe this week. The girls have been doing so well whilst we’ve been away at WXV and for all of us coming back, we want to add to what they’ve already been doing. You can see how hard everyone has been working and everyone has really bought into the Saracens mentality.”

It's been a perfect start to the season thus far for the Women in Black and Galligan praised the efforts of the wider squad in the absence of the internationals players, explaining that she and her England teammates had been enjoying watching the games from afar.

“It’s been amazing to see the youngsters coming through. Sometimes when you’re in it yourself, you don’t fully appreciate how good some of these players are that are coming through. Being able to watch on TV was great over the last few weeks as you get to see the development that everyone in the squad has had. We’re all pushing each other for the shirts and that’s brilliant.”

Saracens were the only side to beat Gloucester-Hartpury last season and Galligan believes that Sunday’s clash has all the hallmarks of an instant classic.

“We know what Gloucester are about. It’s two double premiership winning teams going up against each other. We’re not focusing on them, it’s all about ourselves. I think this could be one of the best games of women’s rugby this season, so to have this as a showcase with the year ahead that we have for the sport is just brilliant.”

The big games keep on coming for Saracens at the start of the season. With this clash following last weekend’s victory over Bristol and a trip to Sandy Park to come next weekend, Galligan pointed out the competitiveness of the league this season, with every side showing that they can mix it with the rest.

“There are a lot of teams that are going to be competitive this season. You can’t take anything for granted in this league and this weekend, we know it’s a big game but at the same time, these are the ones you love playing in. This early in the season, we have to make sure we’re prepared and that we focus on putting in performances. That will enable us to grow as the season continues.”

Partners

See all partners
