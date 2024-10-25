Press Notes | Rosie Galligan

Second-row Rosie Galligan is excited to get back out on the pitch in Sarries colours on Sunday afternoon.

With everyone now having returned from WXV and international duty, it has been a case of reintegrating players into the squad this week, with Galligan admitting that it had felt like a ‘first day of school’ on Monday.

“It’s been great. There has been a really good buzz and a first day of school vibe this week. The girls have been doing so well whilst we’ve been away at WXV and for all of us coming back, we want to add to what they’ve already been doing. You can see how hard everyone has been working and everyone has really bought into the Saracens mentality.”

It's been a perfect start to the season thus far for the Women in Black and Galligan praised the efforts of the wider squad in the absence of the internationals players, explaining that she and her England teammates had been enjoying watching the games from afar.

“It’s been amazing to see the youngsters coming through. Sometimes when you’re in it yourself, you don’t fully appreciate how good some of these players are that are coming through. Being able to watch on TV was great over the last few weeks as you get to see the development that everyone in the squad has had. We’re all pushing each other for the shirts and that’s brilliant.”

Saracens were the only side to beat Gloucester-Hartpury last season and Galligan believes that Sunday’s clash has all the hallmarks of an instant classic.

“We know what Gloucester are about. It’s two double premiership winning teams going up against each other. We’re not focusing on them, it’s all about ourselves. I think this could be one of the best games of women’s rugby this season, so to have this as a showcase with the year ahead that we have for the sport is just brilliant.”

The big games keep on coming for Saracens at the start of the season. With this clash following last weekend’s victory over Bristol and a trip to Sandy Park to come next weekend, Galligan pointed out the competitiveness of the league this season, with every side showing that they can mix it with the rest.

“There are a lot of teams that are going to be competitive this season. You can’t take anything for granted in this league and this weekend, we know it’s a big game but at the same time, these are the ones you love playing in. This early in the season, we have to make sure we’re prepared and that we focus on putting in performances. That will enable us to grow as the season continues.”