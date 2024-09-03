Our Partners
WOMEN'S SEASONAL MEMBERS PRIORITY WINDOW NOW OPEN!
THE DUEL 2024
The Duel is back for another epic heavyweight match-up!
After our record attendance for The Duel against Harlequins Women last season, this year's event is set to be another blockbuster occasion, with an incredible London Derby in Premiership Women's Rugby.
Our Seasonal Members exclusive priority window is now OPEN!
MATCH TICKET PRICES
AN OCCASION TO REMEMBER
3071 fans joined us as part of our record attendance for The Duel in 2023/24 - fancy being a part of another MASSIVE crowd for this year's edition?
- GLOBAL RUGBY STARS on the field
- London’s rugby derby
- Incredible atmosphere
A FAMILY-FRIENDLY DAY OUT
SOMETHING FOR ALL AGES AT STONEX STADIUM
The Duel is going to be an epic occasion. Join us for a jam-packed afternoon of music, elite sport & family fun!
- Live music
- Half time entertainment
- Pyro, flames & fireworks!
THE SHOWDOWN 5
AN EXPERIENCE LIKE NO OTHER
61,214 spectators joined us at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for The Showdown 4 - fancy being a part of a SELL OUT CROWD for the fifth edition?
- The Premierships BIGGEST RUGBY PARTY
- London’s rugby derby
- World-class stadium experience
NOTHING BEATS LIVE
OVER 5 HOURS OF ELECTRIC ENTERTAINMENT
The Showdown's entertainment pre, during and post match is second-to-none. Join us for a jam-packed afternoon of fireworks, music, elite sport & family fun!
- Live music
- Half time entertainment
- Pyro, flames & fireworks!
MATCHDAY ITINERARY
GATES OPEN
Enjoy all that StoneX Stadium has to offer, and look out for the pre-match entertainment happening all around the stadium!
PRE-MATCH ENTERTAINMENT STARTS!
Check out what's going on in the Fanzone, Oasis and on the Piazza.
KICK-OFF
At 14.00 the rivalry commences as our Women in Black take on Harlequins Women in The Duel!
WATCH ENGLAND VS JAPAN ON THE STADIUM SCREENS
Stick around post game to continue enjoying all the food and drink offerings at the stadium, as well as watching your Saracens Men represent England against Japan.
STADIUM CLOSES
Please note that the stadium and Fan Zone will close at 6.30pm.
HOSPITALITY OPTIONS
Our Women's Match day Hospitality offers a truly incredible experience from just £?? pp. With brilliant food, padded halfway line seats and access to the Tulip Club Balcony, this is an occasion not to be missed.
£108
CONTACT OUR HOSPITALITY TEAM
- VIP access to Tulip Club and the famous Tulip Club Balcony 2 hours before kick off
- Luxury armchair-style padded seats located on the halfway line
- Two course roast
- Unlimited beer, wine and soft drinks up to full time
- On site parking
- Player Q&A session
£150
- Exclusive 10-seater box with luxury padded seats located directly outside
- VIP access to your box 2 hours before kick-off
- Post-match player visit / meet & greet
- Fully inclusive buffet-style matchday menu
- House beers, house wines, and soft drinks included for the duration of the day
- Premium wines & spirits available to purchase at additional cost on the day
- Waiter/waitress service for the duration of the day
- Flat-screen TV in your Box showing live stream of the gameOn site parking
FAQS
I registered my interest for tickets, how do I book these?
If you have registered your interest for the game, you will be prompted as soon as the relevant booking window opens with your opportunity to buy tickets.
As a Seasonal Member, what are my ticket benefits?
As a Seasonal Member this highly anticipated fixture is included as part of your membership, but you will need to book your seats.
The Seasonal Members’ priority window opened on Tuesday 3rd September at 10am. The General Public will be able to purchase tickets two-weeks later, from Tuesday 8th October.
Seasonal members may…
- Book any seat in any pricing category that they choose for this fixture
- Benefit from a 25% discount on unlimited General Admission tickets for friends or family in any seat category for a limited period of time
- Benefit from a priority booking window, enabling you to book an unlimited number of additional tickets at 25% off before general sale begins. This priority window opened on Tuesday 3rd September at 10am
I am a Harlequins supporter, how should I purchase tickets?
General Sale for The Duel is from Tuesday 8th October. Harlequins fans are advised to book their seats from this date onwards.
How will I receive my ticket?
Tickets will be distributed digitally. Tickets will then be available to either a) print at home, or b) add to your digital device wallet.
I would like to attend The Duel with a group of 50 or more, how should I book our tickets?
If you are attending in a group of 50 or more, please contact richardhope@saracens.net to book. We will look to allocate you seats together for the match.
What stands are open for this fixture and is there set seating?
The East Stand and the South Stand will both be open for this fixture against Harlequins Women. Spectators will need to book a set seat for this fixture, with different pricing categories available. Please note that there is no unreserved seating for this match and set seats must be booked. The South Stand has been opened for this fixture to provide accessible seating.
Can I bring bags into StoneX Stadium?
Bags up to the size of a typical “day pack” (around 20 litres) are accepted at StoneX Stadium. We are unable to accommodate anything larger than this.
Bag searches are in operation on all match days.
There is no left luggage facility at StoneX Stadium.
What items are prohibited from StoneX Stadium?
The following items are not permitted at StoneX Stadium. Bag searches are in operation on all match days, so please leave any prohibited items at home:
- Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)
- Bottles, cans and beverage containers of any kind*
- Cameras with lens longer than 7.5cms / 3 inches (detachable or non-detachable)
- Chairs, stools, seat cushions or other seating devices*
- Clothing with any political slogan or with offensive, abusive, or insulting language
- Fireworks, firearms and weapons of any kind
- Food items*
- Knives of any length
- Large bags - only bags up to the size of a typical “day pack” (around 20 litres) are accepted
- Large umbrellas (compact umbrellas only)
- Laser Pointers
- Noisemakers
- Signs or flags on sticks or poles, or larger than can be held by one person
- Tripods, monopods and selfie-sticks
- Video cameras and the use of video capable devices including GoPro devices
- Any other item or action deemed dangerous or inappropriate.
*Exceptions will be made for those with medical requirements and/or special needs or Rugby Festivals
What Food & Drink will be available at StoneX Stadium?
There are a wide range of food and drink choices available at the stadium, both in the Olympic Bar and on the Piazza.
What payment methods are available at StoneX Stadium?
StoneX Stadium is a cashless stadium and there is no ATM facility.
Card only payments are accepted at the Ticket Office, Olympic Bar, Saracens Shop, and all food and beverage concessions around the stadium.
What Access is available at StoneX Stadium?
If you have any queries regarding accessibility parking at StoneX Stadium please contact supporterservices@saracens.net
Will wifi be available at StoneX Stadium?
We have match-day WIFI available for all our supporters to use - please scan for Saracens Public. No password is required.
Age Restrictions
There are no age restrictions at StoneX Stadium. Children under 2 who do not occupy a seat are admitted free of charge at StoneX Stadium. Children aged 2 and over are required to hold a match-day or season ticket.
Lost Children
If you become separated from your child, please notify the nearest Pioneer immediately, providing as much detail as possible (name, age, appearance, place last seen).
Baby Changing
Baby changing facilities are located in the East Stand, between the bars in the Olympic Bar. Please ask a Pioneer for directions.
Push Chairs
Yes, pushchairs are allowed in the stadium.
Please note that there is no designated buggy parking. If you need to leave your buggy, please ask a Pioneer to help locate a suitable place and be prepared to collapse it if required.
What time will I be able to enter StoneX Stadium?
The stadium will open 90 minutes before kick-off, with plenty going on for all ages around the stadium.
Fans are encouraged to take their seats 30 minutes before kick off.
Please note there is no re-admittance to the stadium once your ticket has been scanned.
Will I be able to park at StoneX Stadium?
Parking is limited, but is available to purchase on a first-come-first-serve basis. Links for parking will be made available for fans to book in the coming weeks.
What is the easiest way to travel to StoneX Stadium?
There are numerous ways to travel StoneX Stadium. To review options, please visit saracens.com/match-day/getting-to-stonex-stadium/