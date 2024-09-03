I registered my interest for tickets, how do I book these?

If you have registered your interest for the game, you will be prompted as soon as the relevant booking window opens with your opportunity to buy tickets.

As a Seasonal Member, what are my ticket benefits?

As a Seasonal Member this highly anticipated fixture is included as part of your membership, but you will need to book your seats.



The Seasonal Members’ priority window opened on Tuesday 3rd September at 10am. The General Public will be able to purchase tickets two-weeks later, from Tuesday 8th October.

Seasonal members may…

Book any seat in any pricing category that they choose for this fixture

Benefit from a 25% discount on unlimited General Admission tickets for friends or family in any seat category for a limited period of time

Benefit from a priority booking window, enabling you to book an unlimited number of additional tickets at 25% off before general sale begins. This priority window opened on Tuesday 3rd September at 10am

I am a Harlequins supporter, how should I purchase tickets?

General Sale for The Duel is from Tuesday 8th October. Harlequins fans are advised to book their seats from this date onwards.

How will I receive my ticket?

Tickets will be distributed digitally. Tickets will then be available to either a) print at home, or b) add to your digital device wallet.

I would like to attend The Duel with a group of 50 or more, how should I book our tickets?

If you are attending in a group of 50 or more, please contact richardhope@saracens.net to book. We will look to allocate you seats together for the match.

What stands are open for this fixture and is there set seating?

The East Stand and the South Stand will both be open for this fixture against Harlequins Women. Spectators will need to book a set seat for this fixture, with different pricing categories available. Please note that there is no unreserved seating for this match and set seats must be booked. The South Stand has been opened for this fixture to provide accessible seating.