Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Match Preview | Cardiff Dragons vs Saracens Mavericks (NSL Rd 1)

16.02.24
Nsl Rd1 Preview
Saracens Mavericks V Surrey Storm Netball 2023 Superleague

Defensive maestro Razia Quashie is relishing being back in Mavericks colours this weekend, as her side take on Cardiff Dragons in the 2024 NSL Season Opener.

After a summer of change, Quashie has challenged her side to push on, as they hunt an improvement on a spate of recent fifth-place finishes.

“I’m really excited. We’ve got a brand-new team and a new defensive end. We’re building, but I’m excited to see what comes. We want to do what we haven’t been able to do in the last few seasons which is really push on.”

Quashie admits that she has an individual focus of building on what she was able to achieve in the Nations Cup, now that she is back in a Mavericks dress. For the squad though, she insists that they need to come off the court having no regrets once the final whistle blows.

“As an individual, I want to build on what I was able to do in the international window, but as a collective, we’re looking to gel and come together. We want to create clear pictures on court and that means being fearless out there.”

After returning from injury last season, Quashie made the step back into the international fold in the off-season and she admitted that getting herself back into England colours had been one of her final goals as part of her recovery plan.

“It was one of my last goals after that injury, in terms of getting myself back onto the international stage against two of the best teams in the world. Now I’ve been able to do that, it’s energised me to really kick on again this season. I want to do be able to do what I’ve been able to do internationally back in the domestic game. I want to be able to come out with those intercepts, drive the team forward and really lead from the back of the court.”

Whilst there has been an injection of youth into the Mavericks side over the summer, there has also been plenty of change for tomorrow’s opponents Cardiff Dragons.

Former Maverick Beth Ecuyer-Dale is set to take on her old teammates and Quashie is wary of the threat that she and her new side will pose come first centre pass.

“Dragons have got some really nippy players in the mid-court. They play some really nice stuff and there’s obviously a familiar face there in Beth too. For us, we need to focus on neutralising them and cancelling out the likes of Georgia Rowe and Hannah Passmore at the back. We know it’s going to be a test but we’re confident in ourselves that we can come out with the win.”

Injury Update

Injury Update | Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can today provide the following injury update, heading into the Season Opener against Cardiff Dragons. Goal Shooter Ine-Mari Venter is progressing well after a minor procedure in the off-season. She is expected to return to the fold shortly. Goal Keeper Peace Akinyemi has suffered a knee injury, which has ruled her out of […]

17.02.24
Hadfiedl1

James Hadfield staying at StoneX!

Saracens is excited to announce that James Hadfield has extended his contract until the end of the 2024/25 season. The hooker, who originally signed on a short-term deal during the Rugby World Cup will now remain at StoneX Stadium for another season after impressing in all of his eight appearances so far. His double try-scoring […]

16.02.24
Logo1

Mulipola extends Saracens stay

Saracens is pleased to announce that Logovi’i Mulipola has extended his contract until the end of the season. The Samoan prop, who can play both sides of the front-row has made six appearances since joining in December and has had a huge impact in the set-piece. He has started the last three matches, which have […]

16.02.24
