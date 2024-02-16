Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Mulipola extends Saracens stay

16.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Logo1
Logo2

Saracens is pleased to announce that Logovi’i Mulipola has extended his contract until the end of the season.

The Samoan prop, who can play both sides of the front-row has made six appearances since joining in December and has had a huge impact in the set-piece.

He has started the last three matches, which have included the crucial wins over Lyon and Exeter to put the Men in Black in a strong position ahead of the run-in.

His incredible strength has caused havoc at scrum-time, and fans can look forward to more of the same as he has put pen to paper for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted to have Mulipola for the rest of the season.

“Logo has been fantastic for us over the last few months and we are excited that he is staying.

He is already a very popular member of the group and has had a brilliant impact for us, which we hope will continue for the remainder of the campaign.”

Injury Update

Injury Update | Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can today provide the following injury update, heading into the Season Opener against Cardiff Dragons. Goal Shooter Ine-Mari Venter is progressing well after a minor procedure in the off-season. She is expected to return to the fold shortly. Goal Keeper Peace Akinyemi has suffered a knee injury, which has ruled her out of […]

17.02.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Hadfiedl1

James Hadfield staying at StoneX!

Saracens is excited to announce that James Hadfield has extended his contract until the end of the 2024/25 season. The hooker, who originally signed on a short-term deal during the Rugby World Cup will now remain at StoneX Stadium for another season after impressing in all of his eight appearances so far. His double try-scoring […]

16.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index
