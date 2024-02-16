Mulipola extends Saracens stay

Saracens is pleased to announce that Logovi’i Mulipola has extended his contract until the end of the season.

The Samoan prop, who can play both sides of the front-row has made six appearances since joining in December and has had a huge impact in the set-piece.

He has started the last three matches, which have included the crucial wins over Lyon and Exeter to put the Men in Black in a strong position ahead of the run-in.

His incredible strength has caused havoc at scrum-time, and fans can look forward to more of the same as he has put pen to paper for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is delighted to have Mulipola for the rest of the season.

“Logo has been fantastic for us over the last few months and we are excited that he is staying.

He is already a very popular member of the group and has had a brilliant impact for us, which we hope will continue for the remainder of the campaign.”