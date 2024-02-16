James Hadfield staying at StoneX!

Saracens is excited to announce that James Hadfield has extended his contract until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The hooker, who originally signed on a short-term deal during the Rugby World Cup will now remain at StoneX Stadium for another season after impressing in all of his eight appearances so far.

His double try-scoring display against Exeter Chiefs in January proved to be the difference for Sarries in one of their most important wins of the season so far, and his set-piece ability has proved to be a huge asset for the Men in Black.

Hadfield will keep up his competition with the likes of Jamie George, Theo Dan and Kapeli Pifeleti for a place in the matchday squad.

The former Jersey Red is excited to continuing in North London.

“I am thrilled to continue my journey with Saracens. The relationships among the players and unwavering support from the fans make this club truly special.

Following the liquidation of Jersey Reds, my career faced a lot of uncertainty. I’m immensely thankful to Saracens for giving me the opportunity to continue pursing my dream.

I’m excited to see where this group can go and hopefully make some history with these boys.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Hadfield’s impact at StoneX.

“James is a player who has really impressed us over the last six months. He is a tough, hard working player who has the respect of his team mates and we are delighted he has chosen to extend his time at the club.”