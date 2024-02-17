Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Injury Update | Saracens Mavericks

17.02.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Injury Update
Ap4i8587

Saracens Mavericks can today provide the following injury update, heading into the Season Opener against Cardiff Dragons.

Goal Shooter Ine-Mari Venter is progressing well after a minor procedure in the off-season. She is expected to return to the fold shortly.

Goal Keeper Peace Akinyemi has suffered a knee injury, which has ruled her out of this evening’s fixture. She will be going for a scan to determine the timescale for her return.

Both players have been ruled out of this evening’s NSL Season Opener. As a result, Training Partner Anna Fairclough will come into the match day squad.

The squad is otherwise fit and healthy, as we get the 2024 NSL season underway.

News

See all news
Injury Update

Injury Update | Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can today provide the following injury update, heading into the Season Opener against Cardiff Dragons. Goal Shooter Ine-Mari Venter is progressing well after a minor procedure in the off-season. She is expected to return to the fold shortly. Goal Keeper Peace Akinyemi has suffered a knee injury, which has ruled her out of […]

17.02.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Hadfiedl1

James Hadfield staying at StoneX!

Saracens is excited to announce that James Hadfield has extended his contract until the end of the 2024/25 season. The hooker, who originally signed on a short-term deal during the Rugby World Cup will now remain at StoneX Stadium for another season after impressing in all of his eight appearances so far. His double try-scoring […]

16.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Logo1

Mulipola extends Saracens stay

Saracens is pleased to announce that Logovi’i Mulipola has extended his contract until the end of the season. The Samoan prop, who can play both sides of the front-row has made six appearances since joining in December and has had a huge impact in the set-piece. He has started the last three matches, which have […]

16.02.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners