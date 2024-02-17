Injury Update | Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can today provide the following injury update, heading into the Season Opener against Cardiff Dragons.

Goal Shooter Ine-Mari Venter is progressing well after a minor procedure in the off-season. She is expected to return to the fold shortly.

Goal Keeper Peace Akinyemi has suffered a knee injury, which has ruled her out of this evening’s fixture. She will be going for a scan to determine the timescale for her return.

Both players have been ruled out of this evening’s NSL Season Opener. As a result, Training Partner Anna Fairclough will come into the match day squad.

The squad is otherwise fit and healthy, as we get the 2024 NSL season underway.