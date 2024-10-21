Seasonal Members Exclusive Event | CAPTAIN’S RUN CHANGED TO FRIDAY 25TH OCTOBER

Following that HUGE win against Bristol on Saturday, please note that our Captain’s Run has now been moved back a day, from Thursday 24th October to Friday 25th October .

As a result of the physical nature of the game at Ashton Gate, plus some illness running through the team, the squad require a training-free day today, so the schedule has been pushed back.

This means that your exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunity to watch the Captain’s Run here at StoneX Stadium will now take place on Friday 25th October.

Timings:

Doors/Olympic Bar Opens: 10:30

Captain’s Run starts: 11:15

Signing Session: 12:15 (on side of pitch or in Olympic Bar if wet)

Chat with a coach & player (TBC): 12:45-13:05

We understand that many of you had changed plans and were looking forward to Thursday, and that the change in date may cause issues. For this we can only apologise - unfortunately, this is sometimes the nature of sport! We hope you can join us for this new date. If not, we can assure you that more events will be announced shortly, which we hope you will be able to make.

“We are sorry to change the schedule around - we have a few players recovering from illness. We appreciate that a lot of you have made plans to attend on Thursday but by changing the schedule around it gives us the best preparation heading into Leicester Tigers. We hope to see as many of you guys down on Friday if you can make it” – Phil Morrow, Performance Director

If you can now join us on Friday, please click the link below to register your attendance. If you can no longer join, please let our Supporter Services team know here.