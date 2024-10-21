Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Seasonal Members Exclusive Event | CAPTAIN’S RUN CHANGED TO FRIDAY 25TH OCTOBER

21.10.24
Following that HUGE win against Bristol on Saturday, please note that our Captain’s Run has now been moved back a day, from Thursday 24th October to Friday 25th October.

As a result of the physical nature of the game at Ashton Gate, plus some illness running through the team, the squad require a training-free day today, so the schedule has been pushed back. 

This means that your exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunity to watch the Captain’s Run here at StoneX Stadium will now take place on Friday 25th October.

Timings:

Doors/Olympic Bar Opens: 10:30

Captain’s Run starts: 11:15

Signing Session: 12:15 (on side of pitch or in Olympic Bar if wet)

Chat with a coach & player (TBC): 12:45-13:05

We understand that many of you had changed plans and were looking forward to Thursday, and that the change in date may cause issues. For this we can only apologise - unfortunately, this is sometimes the nature of sport! We hope you can join us for this new date. If not, we can assure you that more events will be announced shortly, which we hope you will be able to make.

“We are sorry to change the schedule around - we have a few players recovering from illness. We appreciate that a lot of you have made plans to attend on Thursday but by changing the schedule around it gives us the best preparation heading into Leicester Tigers. We hope to see as many of you guys down on Friday if you can make it” – Phil Morrow, Performance Director 

If you can now join us on Friday, please click the link below to register your attendance. If you can no longer join, please let our Supporter Services team know here.

 

MATCH REPORT | Bristol Bears 35-37 Saracens Men

Alex Lozowski’s 83rd minute penalty secured Saracens Men an incredible 37-35 victory over Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate. Sarries trailed heading in to the closing stages but showed incredible character to overturn the deficit and register a memorable  win in the West Country. Bristol made the perfect start and opened the scoring with just two […]

19.10.24
