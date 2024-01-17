Jamie George extends Saracens stay

Saracens is delighted to confirm that Jamie George has signed a new two-year contract at the club.

The hooker, who has been a stalwart at StoneX Stadium for well over a decade is a leading figure in the English game, with today’s news also revealing that he will captain his country for the Six Nations, and will continue in North London until at least 2026.

The 33-year-old has been at Saracens for almost 20 years after originally joining as a 14-year-old in the academy, and he has gone on to be become one of the most successful players in the history of the club.

After making his debut in 2009 his rise to the top of the game has been remarkable both for club and country. He has made 282 appearances for Sarries, and during that time he has lifted six Premiership titles and three European Cups for the Men in Black.

On the international front, the new England captain is the second most capped hooker in English history with 85 caps across three World Cups. Since first putting on the white shirt in 2015, he has won three Six Nations titles including one Grand Slam, an Autumn Nations Cup, has silver and bronze World Cup medals and has won two series in Australia.

He has also been on two British & Irish Lions tours to New Zealand and South Africa, with three test caps as well as the honour of captaining them on one occasion.

Jamie has also been offered an enhanced EPS contract from the RFU.

George is delighted to have put pen to paper for another two years as he closes in on 300 appearances for the club, and a century for his country.

“I’m ecstatic to be staying here for another couple of years, it’s so pleasing for me.” Said the hooker.

He added: “In my mind I always wanted to stay, I’ve grown up here, have been here for a long time and am excited by what is next.

This whole organisation is based around people, and I’m excited by the people that we have here for the future. It’s an exciting time to be here, I can’t stress enough that my motivation is as high as ever.

I’ve had some amazing times here and have enjoyed every part of it. My best mates are here and we all can’t wait see what the future brings.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled to have George for another two years.

“Jamie lives and breathes Saracens and is a true leader in every sense of the word.

He is an incredibly popular member of the group and he continues to show how important he is to this club with his performances week in week out.

Jamie sets the standards for us and we couldn’t be happier that he is staying.”