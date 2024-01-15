Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw

The Showdown 4 | 35,000 Tickets Sold!

15.01.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Showd3
35k1

35,000 TICKETS FOR THE SHOWDOWN 4 - GOING, GOING... GONE!

The Gallagher Premiership is WIDE OPEN, meaning this one is set to be HUGE!

On Saturday 23rd March we will be turning Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Red & Black as we take on current top-of-the-table champs Harlequins in THE SHOWDOWN 4!

35,000 tickets have now been SOLD, meaning this game is our fastest selling yet.

With world-class rugby and epic entertainment all on show at Europe's best sports stadium from JUST £21 a ticket, it is time to click below and secure your spot.

Book your ticket NOW!

 

