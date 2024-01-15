The Showdown 4 | 35,000 Tickets Sold!

35,000 TICKETS FOR THE SHOWDOWN 4 - GOING, GOING... GONE!

The Gallagher Premiership is WIDE OPEN, meaning this one is set to be HUGE!

On Saturday 23rd March we will be turning Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Red & Black as we take on current top-of-the-table champs Harlequins in THE SHOWDOWN 4!

35,000 tickets have now been SOLD, meaning this game is our fastest selling yet.

