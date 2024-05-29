Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

JOIN US FOR OUR FINAL SEASONAL MEMBERS EXCLUSIVE EVENT OF THE SEASON!

29.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Vew
Saracens V Gloucester Gallagher Premiership Rugby Union

As we near the end of one of the most exciting seasons of all time, we wanted to catch up with our valued Seasonal Members and share some insights into what is to come.

Join our CEO Mark Thompson, General Manager Phil Morrow, PLUS members of our Saracens Senior Men's & Women's teams next Monday as we celebrate the 2023/24 season, and look forward to what is to come in 2024/25.

Please note, this event is for our 2023/24 Saracens Men's & Women's Seasonal Members ONLY.

This event takes place on Monday 3rd June from 7-8pm via Zoom.

To register your interest in the event, please click below, and be sure to share your questions for our panellists - we will endeavour to answer as many as we can!

Once you have registered your interest, a Zoom link will be shared on the morning of Monday 3rd June, which can be used to access the event.

REGISTER YOUR INTEREST HERE.

News

Gathering1

Fan Gathering | Premiership Semi Final

We know there will be plenty of you travelling to Northampton on Friday night, and we have organised a gathering to get all Sarries supporters together! Please join us at The Thomas A Becket from 4pm in your Saracens colours and you can have a drink on the club! Flags will then be provided and […]

29.05.24
Harrisoninterview

The Interview | Zoe Harrison

It’s hard to find a player who is as confident and comfortable on the ball as Zoe Harrison. The Red Roses fly-half is a player who always seems to have an extra second whenever she gets her hands on the ball; assessing where the space is and whether the best option is to kick, run […]

27.05.24
Partners

