JOIN US FOR OUR FINAL SEASONAL MEMBERS EXCLUSIVE EVENT OF THE SEASON!

As we near the end of one of the most exciting seasons of all time, we wanted to catch up with our valued Seasonal Members and share some insights into what is to come.

Join our CEO Mark Thompson, General Manager Phil Morrow, PLUS members of our Saracens Senior Men's & Women's teams next Monday as we celebrate the 2023/24 season, and look forward to what is to come in 2024/25.

Please note, this event is for our 2023/24 Saracens Men's & Women's Seasonal Members ONLY.

This event takes place on Monday 3rd June from 7-8pm via Zoom.

To register your interest in the event, please click below, and be sure to share your questions for our panellists - we will endeavour to answer as many as we can!

Once you have registered your interest, a Zoom link will be shared on the morning of Monday 3rd June, which can be used to access the event.

REGISTER YOUR INTEREST HERE.