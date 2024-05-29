Fan Gathering | Premiership Semi Final

We know there will be plenty of you travelling to Northampton on Friday night, and we have organised a gathering to get all Sarries supporters together!

Please join us at The Thomas A Becket from 4pm in your Saracens colours and you can have a drink on the club!

Flags will then be provided and as a group we'll make our way to the stadium to meet the team when the bus arrives.

Pre-match gathering venue: The Thomas A Becket, 52 St James’ Road, Northampton, NN5 5HY

Sarries area in the beer garden – will be visible with Sarries colours!

Get your wristband from a member of the Saracens staff to enjoy a drink on us

Wear your Sarries colours, flags will be provided

Timings: Gathering starts at 4pm, walk to stadium at 535pm, Guard of Honour for when the team arrives on the bus: 6-615pm