Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Fan Gathering | Premiership Semi Final

29.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Gathering1
Gathering2

We know there will be plenty of you travelling to Northampton on Friday night, and we have organised a gathering to get all Sarries supporters together!

Please join us at The Thomas A Becket from 4pm in your Saracens colours and you can have a drink on the club!

Flags will then be provided and as a group we'll make our way to the stadium to meet the team when the bus arrives.

Pre-match gathering venue: The Thomas A Becket, 52 St James’ Road, Northampton, NN5 5HY

  • Sarries area in the beer garden – will be visible with Sarries colours!
  • Get your wristband from a member of the Saracens staff to enjoy a drink on us
  • Wear your Sarries colours, flags will be provided

Timings: Gathering starts at 4pm, walk to stadium at 535pm, Guard of Honour for when the team arrives on the bus: 6-615pm

Gathering1

