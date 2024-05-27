Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

The Interview | Zoe Harrison

27.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Harrisoninterview
Saracens V Leicester Tigers Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby

It’s hard to find a player who is as confident and comfortable on the ball as Zoe Harrison.

The Red Roses fly-half is a player who always seems to have an extra second whenever she gets her hands on the ball; assessing where the space is and whether the best option is to kick, run or pass.

That was evident again last weekend against Exeter Chiefs, as Harrison guided her side around the Sandy Park turf with her metronomic boot and added zip to her passing game.

It was a match that the fly-half was thrilled to have been a part of.

“Everyone knows about the rivalry with Exeter and the fact we hadn’t won there before. All week, we just focused on ourselves and what we can do as a side. They are a strong team, but for us to play as we did was really pleasing.”

This time last season, Harrison was being forced to watch on from the sidelines, having suffered an ACL injury against Harlequins. She admitted that it was an incredibly tough period in her career but believes she will be stronger for the process she had to go through to return to the field.

“People don’t always realise that it is about what comes afterwards with an ACL injury. The operation and then the rehab were obviously tough, and I wanted to be out on the field with the girls, so that was difficult. When you come back from an injury like that and start training again, it’s about building up the confidence to know that you can play how you want to play. That always takes a little bit of time, but I genuinely believe that I am and will be a better player because of what I’ve been through in the last 12 months.”

Harrison actions on the field this season have certainly matched that statement. She impressed off the bench against Loughborough Lightning in the opening round of the season, before scoring a stunning solo try against Trailfinders a week later. It’s been in the second-half of the season though that Harrison has really come into her own. She was named as Player of the Match against Leicester Tigers, scoring in the opening minutes, before heading off to the Six Nations with England.

Having come back with another Grand Slam medal in her pocket, Harrison showcased her ability to find pockets of space in the defensive line against Sale Sharks, with a stunning break and pass for Jess Breach to open the scoring.

Harrison’s ability with the boot is known by all, but the fly-half has revelled in the extra attacking edge she has brought to her game this season, under the guidance of attack coach Duncan Taylor.

“Duncan has been great with us since he’s come in. This season has been all about expressing ourselves in attack and I’ve loved being able to put my head up, see the space and just go after it. I want to keep developing as a player and knowing that I’ve got that part of my game that I can rely on as well is hugely important.”

Whilst the league is heading into the business end of the season, with the knockouts still to come, you feel that Harrison is just getting started.

