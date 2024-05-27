Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Saracens Women at 35 | Emma Mitchell Interview

27.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Emmamitchell
126

A founding member of Saracens Women and the starting scrum-half for England in the 1994 World Cup final victory over the USA.

Emma Mitchell is and will always remain a barometer with which to measure the ability of a scrum-half against.

Playing alongside her twin sister Jane for both club and country, the Mitchell’s were part of that trailblazing team back in 1989 then put Saracens Women on the road to the success they have enjoyed over the last 35 years.

Mitchell started at 9 in the first-ever Saracens Women’s match back in 1989 and explained that the game was all about showing off the women’s game to the Saracens supporters.

“We thought it would be good to set up an exhibition match to show what women’s rugby was about. It was played before the men’s first division match at Bramley Road. It was fairly packed, and it was a good game. We got quite a few players like the legendary Gill Burns to come down and play. We had to ask a few invitational players to join us as we didn’t quite have a full side at the time, but it was fantastic. The game was about trying to win over the fans and to let them know that we were there.”

Despite the instant success, the squad still had to deal with local residents not being happy about noise at Bramley Road on a Sunday. Mitchell took the time to go through the process she and several others had had to follow to make sure they could continue to play at Bramley Road.

“Sundays became our day at the club, but then we had the issue with whistles at the club! Local residents pulled up an old by-law that said there couldn’t be any noise on a Sunday in local parkland, including Bramley Road. We were forbidden from playing there for about six weeks and had to find a temporary pitch that we rented. We had a small action group that took the appeal in person to the local council. We suggested to them that as Sunday’s were the only time we could play; it could have been considered as discrimination and it was very quickly overturned!”

Mitchell played alongside her twin Jane until 1993, when Jane emigrated to America. Both sisters though had always wanted to finish their playing career together and Emma spoke fondly of how she and Jane ended their careers on a winning note.

“Jane played for Saracens and moved from Kent two months after we started the club. She wasn’t quite one of the founding members, but she played through until 1993 when she emigrated to California. When I finished playing, I went out to California with her. Part of that was wanting to finish our careers playing together and we did that in 2004 in a National Championship win out there. We were both just about hanging together, although we still knew the game inside out. To finish together was a dream.”

Emma then returned to England and joined Amanda Bennett’s coaching team at Saracens where she was still involved through to 2011. Now a Performance Lifestyle Practitioner with England Hockey, she is continuing that coaching journey, coaching the athletes as people, alongside their careers on the pitch.

