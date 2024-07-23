2024/25 Gallagher Premiership Fixtures Confirmed!

Saracens Men are excited to reveal the fixture list for the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership season!

With a squad filled with plenty of new faces, alongside many stalwarts of the English game, Mark McCall’s side will be looking to hit the ground running on 21st September when they make the visit to Kingsholm to take on Gloucester.

A week later, Sale Sharks will be the visitors to StoneX Stadium for the first home fixture of the season in NW4.

The following Sunday, it’s Exeter Chiefs who make the trip to North London, before back-to-back away fixtures against London rivals Harlequins and Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears.

Michael Cheika will then bring his Leicester Tigers side to StoneX Stadium on 26th October, before league affairs take a break for the Autumn Nations Series.

Sarries then return to Gallagher Premiership action at the end of November, with a Friday night trip up to Newcastle, before two huge league fixtures to round off 2024, with champions Northampton Saints heading to StoneX Stadium on Sunday 22nd December, before the Men in Black travel to the Recreation Ground to face Bath a week later.

West Country fixtures with Bristol at home and Exeter away ring in the new year, before the Six Nations break.

It’s then full steam ahead on Saturday 22nd March, as your Saracens Men host Harlequins in The Showdown 5, in one of the most iconic days in the rugby calendar. After last season’s record attendance of over 60,000 were treated to a rugby clinic against our London rivals, hopes are high again this time around at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tickets for The Showdown 5 will go on sale soon and you can register your interest here. Remember that Seasonal Members will get a ticket as part of your package!

A home fixture against Gloucester is then sandwiched between away days against Leicester and Sale, before your Saracens ready themselves for the run-in at the start of May.

A home clash with Newcastle is followed by a trip to face champions Northampton in our penultimate fixture of the season, with StoneX Stadium playing host to the final round of the regular season in a blockbuster finale against Bath on 31st May.

With our Investec Champions Cup fixtures also locked in and our Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures due to be announced in the coming weeks, it’s set to be a huge season of rugby in North London!

Remember, the only way to guarantee your seat at every Saracens Men’s home match is with a 24/25 Men’s Seasonal Membership. Books yours HERE to be part of the action.