Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
2024/25 Gallagher Premiership Fixtures Confirmed!

23.07.24
Fixtures1
Fixtures2

Saracens Men are excited to reveal the fixture list for the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership season!

With a squad filled with plenty of new faces, alongside many stalwarts of the English game, Mark McCall’s side will be looking to hit the ground running on 21st September when they make the visit to Kingsholm to take on Gloucester.

A week later, Sale Sharks will be the visitors to StoneX Stadium for the first home fixture of the season in NW4.

The following Sunday, it’s Exeter Chiefs who make the trip to North London, before back-to-back away fixtures against London rivals Harlequins and Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears.

Michael Cheika will then bring his Leicester Tigers side to StoneX Stadium on 26th October, before league affairs take a break for the Autumn Nations Series.

Sarries then return to Gallagher Premiership action at the end of November, with a Friday night trip up to Newcastle, before two huge league fixtures to round off 2024, with champions Northampton Saints heading to StoneX Stadium on Sunday 22nd December, before the Men in Black travel to the Recreation Ground to face Bath a week later.

West Country fixtures with Bristol at home and Exeter away ring in the new year, before the Six Nations break.

It’s then full steam ahead on Saturday 22nd March, as your Saracens Men host Harlequins in The Showdown 5, in one of the most iconic days in the rugby calendar. After last season’s record attendance of over 60,000 were treated to a rugby clinic against our London rivals, hopes are high again this time around at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tickets for The Showdown 5 will go on sale soon and you can register your interest here. Remember that Seasonal Members will get a ticket as part of your package!

A home fixture against Gloucester is then sandwiched between away days against Leicester and Sale, before your Saracens ready themselves for the run-in at the start of May.

A home clash with Newcastle is followed by a trip to face champions Northampton in our penultimate fixture of the season, with StoneX Stadium playing host to the final round of the regular season in a blockbuster finale against Bath on 31st May.

With our Investec Champions Cup fixtures also locked in and our Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures due to be announced in the coming weeks, it’s set to be a huge season of rugby in North London!

Remember, the only way to guarantee your seat at every Saracens Men’s home match is with a 24/25 Men’s Seasonal Membership. Books yours HERE to be part of the action.

2024/25 Gallagher Premiership Fixtures Confirmed!

Whastsapp3

Saracens launch Official WhatsApp Channel!

Introducing our brand new signing… WhatsApp! We are excited to launch a brand new channel to ensure you can stay up to date on all of the latest news, special offers and behind the scenes content, with it being delivered straight to your phone! This will be the easiest way for you to stay on […]

23.07.24
Tremellingweb

Carmen Tremelling re-signs with Saracens Women

Saracens Women are pleased to confirm that front-row Carmen Tremelling has committed her future to the club. Tremelling arrived in North London last season following the collapse of Warriors Women and has impressed in a Saracens shirt since arriving at the club. Tremelling was part of the side that won the Allianz Cup title back […]

22.07.24
