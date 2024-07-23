Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Saracens launch Official WhatsApp Channel!

23.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Whastsapp3
Whatsapp1

Introducing our brand new signing… WhatsApp!

We are excited to launch a brand new channel to ensure you can stay up to date on all of the latest news, special offers and behind the scenes content, with it being delivered straight to your phone!

This will be the easiest way for you to stay on top of all the news coming out of StoneX Stadium, from fixture updates to exclusive offers.

Simply open WhatsApp on your phone and search ‘Saracens Rugby Club’ to follow our new page.

Enjoy!

