Carmen Tremelling re-signs with Saracens Women

Saracens Women are pleased to confirm that front-row Carmen Tremelling has committed her future to the club.

Tremelling arrived in North London last season following the collapse of Warriors Women and has impressed in a Saracens shirt since arriving at the club.

Tremelling was part of the side that won the Allianz Cup title back in April, as she made 7 appearances in all competitions for her side.

The front-row is thrilled to have extended her stay in NW4, explaining that she wants to continue to develop and improve in Saracens colours.

“I’m really chuffed to re-sign for Sarries this coming season. My aim is to repay the faith this club has shown in me to push on further as the player I am.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has been delighted with the impact Tremelling has made so far in her Saracens career and is excited to see how she continues to develop.

“Carmen continues to go under the radar but produces incredibly solid performances whenever she is called upon. She’s got a great work ethic and is extremely versatile in terms of what she can do on the rugby field. Although arriving at the club at a challenging time, she has gone from strength-to-strength and will only continue to develop further.”