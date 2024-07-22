Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Carmen Tremelling re-signs with Saracens Women

22.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Tremellingweb
2324tremelling Resigns 4x5

Saracens Women are pleased to confirm that front-row Carmen Tremelling has committed her future to the club.

Tremelling arrived in North London last season following the collapse of Warriors Women and has impressed in a Saracens shirt since arriving at the club.

Tremelling was part of the side that won the Allianz Cup title back in April, as she made 7 appearances in all competitions for her side.

The front-row is thrilled to have extended her stay in NW4, explaining that she wants to continue to develop and improve in Saracens colours.

“I’m really chuffed to re-sign for Sarries this coming season. My aim is to repay the faith this club has shown in me to push on further as the player I am.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has been delighted with the impact Tremelling has made so far in her Saracens career and is excited to see how she continues to develop.

“Carmen continues to go under the radar but produces incredibly solid performances whenever she is called upon. She’s got a great work ethic and is extremely versatile in terms of what she can do on the rugby field. Although arriving at the club at a challenging time, she has gone from strength-to-strength and will only continue to develop further.”

News

See all news
Fixtures1

2024/25 Gallagher Premiership Fixtures Confirmed!

Saracens Men are excited to reveal the fixture list for the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership season! With a squad filled with plenty of new faces, alongside many stalwarts of the English game, Mark McCall’s side will be looking to hit the ground running on 21st September when they make the visit to Kingsholm to take on […]

23.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Whastsapp3

Saracens launch Official WhatsApp Channel!

Introducing our brand new signing… WhatsApp! We are excited to launch a brand new channel to ensure you can stay up to date on all of the latest news, special offers and behind the scenes content, with it being delivered straight to your phone! This will be the easiest way for you to stay on […]

23.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Tremellingweb

Carmen Tremelling re-signs with Saracens Women

Saracens Women are pleased to confirm that front-row Carmen Tremelling has committed her future to the club. Tremelling arrived in North London last season following the collapse of Warriors Women and has impressed in a Saracens shirt since arriving at the club. Tremelling was part of the side that won the Allianz Cup title back […]

22.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross