Coreen Grant Re-signs with Saracens Women

Saracens Women are pleased to confirm that Scottish international Coreen Grant has extended her stay with the club.

A livewire wing, Grant has made 42 appearances for the club since joining in 2019, scoring 16 tries.

Having excelled in recent seasons, Grant explained that she was looking forward to continuing to develop in North London.

“At Sarries I’m training with and playing against some of the best players in the world, so every year is pushing me to be better than the last. I also have to mention the fans and the staff, who go above and beyond for the team. I’m looking forward to pushing on next season and building from where we left off.”

Grant’s impressive form has been particularly pleasing for the Saracens coaching staff, with Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry praising her impact and development.

“Coreen is an exciting player with the ability to beat players with her speed and footwork. She is a tenacious player who is continuing to build each season and establish herself as a key play in the group. The fact that she has recommitted to the club is really exciting.”