Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Introducing... The Showdown 5!

19.07.24
We're heading back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for The Showdown 5, and it's going to be bigger and better than ever before!

On Saturday 22nd March we'll be running out at one of the greatest stadiums in world sport for the fifth instalment of The Showdown.

Our opponents will be announced on Tuesday when the Gallagher Premiership fixtures are released!

By registering your interest in The Showdown 5, you will have priority access - following 2024/25 Saracens Men's Seasonal Members - to secure your tickets for this sell-out fixture before they are released for general sale.

Remember, the best way to secure your seat is to purchase a Seasonal Membership, as your ticket will be included in your Membership package!

CLICK HERE to register your interest!

Coreen Grant Re-signs with Saracens Women

Saracens Women are pleased to confirm that Scottish international Coreen Grant has extended her stay with the club. A livewire wing, Grant has made 42 appearances for the club since joining in 2019, scoring 16 tries. Having excelled in recent seasons, Grant explained that she was looking forward to continuing to develop in North London. […]

19.07.24
19.07.24
Emmataylorwrarep

Emma Taylor to join Trailfinders Women

Saracens Women can confirm that Emma Taylor has left the club to join Trailfinders Women. The Canadian international returned to Saracens for a second spell this season, helping the side secure an Allianz Cup title and a semi-final berth on the league. The second-row made 33 appearances in all across her two spells in North […]

19.07.24
