Emma Taylor to join Trailfinders Women

Saracens Women can confirm that Emma Taylor has left the club to join Trailfinders Women.

The Canadian international returned to Saracens for a second spell this season, helping the side secure an Allianz Cup title and a semi-final berth on the league.

The second-row made 33 appearances in all across her two spells in North London and expressed her gratitude to the club for the memories she had made.

“I’m so grateful for everyone in the Saracens family: the athletes, coaches, staff and supporters, for welcoming me back to the club this season. This group is very special, and I’m honoured to have been even a very small part of its legacy! I can’t thank everyone enough for the time you invested in me, the laughs and for all your support during some tough times, especially my teammates.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry paid tribute to Taylor, as she departs for pastures new.

“I want to say thank you to Emma for everything she has given to the club over her two spells here in North London. She has been a big part of this group and a fantastic member of the squad both off and on the field.”