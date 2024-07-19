Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Aled Davies departs Saracens

19.07.24
Aled4
Aled1

Saracens can today reveal that Aled Davies has left the club for a new challenge.

The scrum-half, who made 77 appearances for Saracens has returned home to his native Wales which means he will be closer to his family.

Davies joined Sarries in 2020 and has played a huge role in the number nine shirt over the last four years.

He was central to the promotion from the Championship, and then played in two consecutive Premiership Finals including the win over Sale Sharks in the 2022/23 campaign.

The 31-year-old, who has also played for the Scarlets and Ospreys has featured regularly on the international scene, with 20 caps for Wales between 2017 and 2019.

Davies thanked everyone at Saracens.

“I want to thank all the coaching and back-room staff for the unwavering support for myself and my family over the last four years, the club will always hold a special place in our hearts.

I am really grateful for my time at the club, the memories created on and off the field have been incredible. I have made friends for life.

Diolch.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Davies’ influence at the club.

“Aled is a fantastic person who we will miss on and off the pitch. He has been a key part of our squad and has made an enormous contribution to Saracens which we will always appreciate.

We are excited for him and his family to embark on a new chapter, and wish them all the best in the future.”

Grantsign

Coreen Grant Re-signs with Saracens Women

Saracens Women are pleased to confirm that Scottish international Coreen Grant has extended her stay with the club. A livewire wing, Grant has made 42 appearances for the club since joining in 2019, scoring 16 tries. Having excelled in recent seasons, Grant explained that she was looking forward to continuing to develop in North London. […]

19.07.24
Show1

Introducing... The Showdown 5!

We're heading back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for The Showdown 5, and it's going to be bigger and better than ever before! On Saturday 22nd March we'll be running out at one of the greatest stadiums in world sport for the fifth instalment of The Showdown. Our opponents will be announced on Tuesday when […]

19.07.24
Emmataylorwrarep

Emma Taylor to join Trailfinders Women

Saracens Women can confirm that Emma Taylor has left the club to join Trailfinders Women. The Canadian international returned to Saracens for a second spell this season, helping the side secure an Allianz Cup title and a semi-final berth on the league. The second-row made 33 appearances in all across her two spells in North […]

19.07.24
