Aled Davies departs Saracens

Saracens can today reveal that Aled Davies has left the club for a new challenge.

The scrum-half, who made 77 appearances for Saracens has returned home to his native Wales which means he will be closer to his family.

Davies joined Sarries in 2020 and has played a huge role in the number nine shirt over the last four years.

He was central to the promotion from the Championship, and then played in two consecutive Premiership Finals including the win over Sale Sharks in the 2022/23 campaign.

The 31-year-old, who has also played for the Scarlets and Ospreys has featured regularly on the international scene, with 20 caps for Wales between 2017 and 2019.

Davies thanked everyone at Saracens.

“I want to thank all the coaching and back-room staff for the unwavering support for myself and my family over the last four years, the club will always hold a special place in our hearts.

I am really grateful for my time at the club, the memories created on and off the field have been incredible. I have made friends for life.

Diolch.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Davies’ influence at the club.

“Aled is a fantastic person who we will miss on and off the pitch. He has been a key part of our squad and has made an enormous contribution to Saracens which we will always appreciate.

We are excited for him and his family to embark on a new chapter, and wish them all the best in the future.”