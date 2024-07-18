Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Pre Season Fixtures Confirmed

18.07.24
Saracens Men can today announce our pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Men in Black will travel to Goldington Road to face old friends Bedford Blues on Friday 6th September, before welcoming the Scarlets to StoneX Stadium a week later.

These matches will be the first chance to see a glimpse of our new arrivals as Sarries look to hit the ground running before the Gallagher Premiership kicks off.

For the Scarlets match at StoneX we will be offering Seasonal Members free entry as well as the opportunity to bring up to two guests with general admission tickets to show them what a matchday at our home is all about!

Please note, the North and South Stands will not be in operation for the Scarlets match as the stadium will still be in transition following the end of the Athletics season. As a result of this, members and their guests will have access to unreserved seating in the East or 1876 Stands.

If you can’t wait until then to see a Sarries team back in action, our Under 19s will be in action twice in August to give you the chance to watch some stars of the future! They will face Ulster at StoneX on Thursday 1st August at 3pm, and then take on Leinster on Tuesday 6th at 2:30pm, with that match taking place at Harpenden Rugby Club.

Pre-Season Fixtures:

Friday 6th September - Bedford Blues v Saracens Men - Goldington Road - 19:45 KO.

Friday 13th September - Saracens Men v Scarlets - StoneX Stadium - 19:00 KO.

Please fill out the below form with your ticket requests. Members will gain access with your Membership Card, and guests will be issued tickets to their email address approximately 10 days prior to the match.

By supplying this data you are confirming that your guest has given you permission to do so. We will not send marketing emails unless they opt in to receive them.

