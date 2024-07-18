REACTION | Saracens v Lyon

What a win! We bounced back from defeat in Bordeaux to secure our passage in to the Investec Champions Cup knockout stages under the lights at StoneX Stadium.

Two tries from Maro Itoje as well as scores from Ivan van Zyl, Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti saw us come from behind to win 39-24.

Theo Dan started and was named TNT Sports Player of the Match for a sparking display from start to finish.

His jubilant mood after showed what a significant win it was. "Tonight was a special night for a number of reasons. Over the past few weeks we have had a lot of disappointing performances and results. Last weekend was pretty tough being part of that. We have had a lot of tough and honest conversations this week.

"Our performances have slipped recently and this week was all about bringing our standards back up and making sure we put in a brilliant performance in front of this crowd.

"Lyon had a few runaway tries and this week it was brilliant how we responded to them. Last week Bordeaux scored a lot off turnovers and we didn't respond to them. It was a brilliant reaction.”

“There was always that chance of qualification if we put in a good result and that’s what we’ve been focusing on.”