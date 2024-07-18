Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Three Saracens named in England team for U20 World Championship Final

18.07.24
James Isaacs, Olamide Sodeke and Angus Hall have been named in the England squad for the U20 World Championship Final against France in Cape Town on Friday evening.

Head Coach Mark Mapletoft said: "The last few days have been a good reminder of the hard work we have all put in to ensuring the development of this group. We are extremely proud to get to the final, but we cannot lose focus of the challenge in front of us.

“Since beating Ireland we have talked about taking even greater ownership. We have shown that in abundance in our last few games and it encapsulates what this squad is about.

"We expect nothing less come Friday. We will approach the game with the same fearlessness and resilience that has been so important to this point. We want to make our family, friends and all England supporters proud.”

England U20 Men’s team to face France (includes current club, community club and U20 caps)  

15 Ioan Jones (Gloucester Rugby, Minchinhampton RFC, 8 caps)

14 Ben Redshaw (Newcastle Falcons, West Park Leeds RFC, 8 caps)

13 Ben Waghorn (Harlequins, Chipstead Rugby Club, 9 caps)

12 Sean Kerr (Harlequins, Sutton and Epsom Rugby Club, 7 caps)

11 Alex Wills (Sale Sharks, Droitwich Rugby Club, 11 caps)

10 Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 4 caps)

9 Ollie Allan (Leicester Tigers, Hungerford RFC, 4 caps)

1 Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, Broadstreet RFC, 18 caps)

2 Craig Wright (Northampton Saints, Braintree Rugby Club, 9 caps)

3 Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby, Bishop Wand School, 15 caps)

4 Joe Bailey (Exeter Chiefs, Newton Abbot RFC, 8 caps)

5 Junior Kpoku (Racing 92, Saracens Amateurs, 8 caps)

6 Finn Carnduff (c) (Leicester Tigers, Market Harborough RFC, 19 caps)

7 Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, Buckingham Rugby Club, 8 caps)

8 Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St Peters RFC, 8 caps)

Replacements

16 James Isaacs (Saracens, Hemel Hempstead Camelot RFC, 5 caps)

17 Cameron Miell (Leicester Tigers, Paul Roos, 2 caps)

18 James Halliwell (Bristol Bears, Thornbury RFC, 11 caps)

19 Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 8 caps)

20 Arthur Green (Bath Rugby, Frome RFC, 1 cap)

21 Lucas Friday (Harlequins, Bromley RFC, 4 caps)

22 Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 7 caps)

23 Angus Hall (Saracens, Sevenoaks Rugby Club, 3 caps)

cross