Three Saracens named in England team for U20 World Championship Final

James Isaacs, Olamide Sodeke and Angus Hall have been named in the England squad for the U20 World Championship Final against France in Cape Town on Friday evening.

Head Coach Mark Mapletoft said: "The last few days have been a good reminder of the hard work we have all put in to ensuring the development of this group. We are extremely proud to get to the final, but we cannot lose focus of the challenge in front of us.

“Since beating Ireland we have talked about taking even greater ownership. We have shown that in abundance in our last few games and it encapsulates what this squad is about.

"We expect nothing less come Friday. We will approach the game with the same fearlessness and resilience that has been so important to this point. We want to make our family, friends and all England supporters proud.”

England U20 Men’s team to face France (includes current club, community club and U20 caps)

15 Ioan Jones (Gloucester Rugby, Minchinhampton RFC, 8 caps)

14 Ben Redshaw (Newcastle Falcons, West Park Leeds RFC, 8 caps)

13 Ben Waghorn (Harlequins, Chipstead Rugby Club, 9 caps)

12 Sean Kerr (Harlequins, Sutton and Epsom Rugby Club, 7 caps)

11 Alex Wills (Sale Sharks, Droitwich Rugby Club, 11 caps)

10 Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 4 caps)

9 Ollie Allan (Leicester Tigers, Hungerford RFC, 4 caps)

1 Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, Broadstreet RFC, 18 caps)

2 Craig Wright (Northampton Saints, Braintree Rugby Club, 9 caps)

3 Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby, Bishop Wand School, 15 caps)

4 Joe Bailey (Exeter Chiefs, Newton Abbot RFC, 8 caps)

5 Junior Kpoku (Racing 92, Saracens Amateurs, 8 caps)

6 Finn Carnduff (c) (Leicester Tigers, Market Harborough RFC, 19 caps)

7 Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, Buckingham Rugby Club, 8 caps)

8 Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St Peters RFC, 8 caps)

Replacements

16 James Isaacs (Saracens, Hemel Hempstead Camelot RFC, 5 caps)

17 Cameron Miell (Leicester Tigers, Paul Roos, 2 caps)

18 James Halliwell (Bristol Bears, Thornbury RFC, 11 caps)

19 Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 8 caps)

20 Arthur Green (Bath Rugby, Frome RFC, 1 cap)

21 Lucas Friday (Harlequins, Bromley RFC, 4 caps)

22 Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 7 caps)

23 Angus Hall (Saracens, Sevenoaks Rugby Club, 3 caps)