Harry Wilson signs for Saracens

Saracens is excited to confirm the signing of Harry Wilson from Doncaster Knights.

The versatile forward, who can play in the second-row and across the entirety of the back-row has a wealth of experience in the Championship and will now be making the move to North London.

The 27-year-old was named in the Championship Dream Team after playing every minute for Doncaster last season, scoring four tries during a consistent spell of strong performances.

He has represented Hartpury, London Scottish and Ampthill in the Championship as well as the Knights, and also captained Hartpury to the BUCS Super Rugby title.

On the international front he represented England at Under 18’s level, and will now be adding further depth to the back five of the scrum in North London.

Wilson is delighted to be moving to Saracens.

“I’m extremely excited and grateful to join such a prestigious club like Saracens. I am looking forward to getting started and meeting everyone involved with the club.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is excited to welcome Wilson to StoneX Stadium.

“Harry is a player in his prime who we believe can have a strong impact at our club.

We are impressed by his desire to learn and improve, and he has all of the attributes to be a success at Saracens.”