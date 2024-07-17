Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Harry Wilson signs for Saracens

17.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Wilson1
Wilson2

Saracens is excited to confirm the signing of Harry Wilson from Doncaster Knights.

The versatile forward, who can play in the second-row and across the entirety of the back-row has a wealth of experience in the Championship and will now be making the move to North London.

The 27-year-old was named in the Championship Dream Team after playing every minute for Doncaster last season, scoring four tries during a consistent spell of strong performances.

He has represented Hartpury, London Scottish and Ampthill in the Championship as well as the Knights, and also captained Hartpury to the BUCS Super Rugby title.

On the international front he represented England at Under 18’s level, and will now be adding further depth to the back five of the scrum in North London.

Wilson is delighted to be moving to Saracens.

“I’m extremely excited and grateful to join such a prestigious club like Saracens. I am looking forward to getting started and meeting everyone involved with the club.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is excited to welcome Wilson to StoneX Stadium.

“Harry is a player in his prime who we believe can have a strong impact at our club.

We are impressed by his desire to learn and improve, and he has all of the attributes to be a success at Saracens.”

