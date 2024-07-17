Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
StoneX Stadium Tours | August 2024

17.07.24
2024, the year of sporting spectaculars. We have been treated with events such as the Cricket World Cup, Wimbledon, Silverstone Grand Prix, The Euros and ending the summer with the greatest show of them all….the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The StoneX Stadium tour will walk you down the corridor of Olympic Torches, hear about the amazing story of Jesse Owens in the 1936 games and gaze upon Steve Redgrave’s record Gold Medal oar. Not only do you get to see some great sporting memorabilia from the world of Cricket, Rugby, Boxing, Athletics and Football (Messi’s boots for example) and more, you get to listen to the stories behind them. The tour also includes World Cup Winners shirts(Football, Rugby and Cricket) from 1966, 2003 and 2019.

Ever fancied walking (or run if you feel energetic) where Usain Bolt ran on the warm-up track from the 2012 Olympic Stadium? This stadium tour is unique where we take you through the ages of sporting memories as well as areas of the stadium itself, you also see the home of Saracens from different angles and get the chance to walk down the Tunnel to the pitch and stand where some rugby legends of the new era have stood. We thoroughly encourage you take as many pictures as you like.

Tours last between 90 minutes to 2 hours, and you are encouraged to bring your cameras! *

DATES:

August 8th & 20th

PRICES

Prices for Season Ticket Holders – Adults £20 and Concessions £15, Prices for non-season ticket holders – Adults £25 and Concessions £20.

HOW TO BOOK

Tickets will be available to buy by clicking here!

Any questions, please contact Supporter Services: supporterservices@saracens.net

*The home of Saracens is a working Stadium, and some rooms or exhibits may not be available on the day of your tour.

Preseason1

Pre Season Fixtures Confirmed

Saracens Men can today announce our pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. The Men in Black will travel to Goldington Road to face old friends Bedford Blues on Friday 6th September, before welcoming the Scarlets to StoneX Stadium a week later. These matches will be the first chance to see a glimpse of our […]

18.07.24
REACTION | Saracens v Lyon

What a win! We bounced back from defeat in Bordeaux to secure our passage in to the Investec Champions Cup knockout stages under the lights at StoneX Stadium. Two tries from Maro Itoje as well as scores from Ivan van Zyl, Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti saw us come from behind to win 39-24. […]

