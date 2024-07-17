StoneX Stadium Tours | August 2024

2024, the year of sporting spectaculars. We have been treated with events such as the Cricket World Cup, Wimbledon, Silverstone Grand Prix, The Euros and ending the summer with the greatest show of them all….the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The StoneX Stadium tour will walk you down the corridor of Olympic Torches, hear about the amazing story of Jesse Owens in the 1936 games and gaze upon Steve Redgrave’s record Gold Medal oar. Not only do you get to see some great sporting memorabilia from the world of Cricket, Rugby, Boxing, Athletics and Football (Messi’s boots for example) and more, you get to listen to the stories behind them. The tour also includes World Cup Winners shirts(Football, Rugby and Cricket) from 1966, 2003 and 2019.

Ever fancied walking (or run if you feel energetic) where Usain Bolt ran on the warm-up track from the 2012 Olympic Stadium? This stadium tour is unique where we take you through the ages of sporting memories as well as areas of the stadium itself, you also see the home of Saracens from different angles and get the chance to walk down the Tunnel to the pitch and stand where some rugby legends of the new era have stood. We thoroughly encourage you take as many pictures as you like.

Tours last between 90 minutes to 2 hours, and you are encouraged to bring your cameras! *

DATES:

August 8th & 20th

PRICES

Prices for Season Ticket Holders – Adults £20 and Concessions £15, Prices for non-season ticket holders – Adults £25 and Concessions £20.

HOW TO BOOK

Tickets will be available to buy by clicking here!

Any questions, please contact Supporter Services: supporterservices@saracens.net

*The home of Saracens is a working Stadium, and some rooms or exhibits may not be available on the day of your tour.