Women's PWR Up Friendly Fixtures Confirmed

The fixtures for the PWR Up friendly series in September have today been confirmed, with Saracens Women taking on Harlequins Women and Trailfinders Women in September.

With a condensed league season to accommodate for the Women's Rugby World Cup, the PWR Up series replaces the Allianz Cup, with clubs playing against their regional rivals as a warm-up to the league season, which will get underway in October.

Saracens Women will play their first fixture of the friendly series on Saturday 14th September against Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop. (12pm kick-off,) as Alex Austerberry's side prepare for the next instalment in their blockbuster London rivalry.

A week later, your Saracens Women will return to StoneX Stadium for the first time in the 2024/25 season, as they welcome Trailfinders Women to NW4 on Saturday 21st September. (2pm kick-off)

Ticketing details for the fixture against Trailfinders Women will be confirmed in due course, with the match included in your 2024/25 Women's Seasonal Membership.

Details on the Premiership Women's Rugby fixtures for the 2024/25 season will be confirmed in the coming weeks, as we look ahead to a huge season of women's rugby, building up to a home world cup in 2025.

