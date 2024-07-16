Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Women's PWR Up Friendly Fixtures Confirmed

16.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Pwr Up
Saracens Women V Trailfinders Women Allianz Pwr Rugby Union

The fixtures for the PWR Up friendly series in September have today been confirmed, with Saracens Women taking on Harlequins Women and Trailfinders Women in September.

With a condensed league season to accommodate for the Women's Rugby World Cup, the PWR Up series replaces the Allianz Cup, with clubs playing against their regional rivals as a warm-up to the league season, which will get underway in October.

Saracens Women will play their first fixture of the friendly series on Saturday 14th September against Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop. (12pm kick-off,) as Alex Austerberry's side prepare for the next instalment in their blockbuster London rivalry.

A week later, your Saracens Women will return to StoneX Stadium for the first time in the 2024/25 season, as they welcome Trailfinders Women to NW4 on Saturday 21st September. (2pm kick-off)

Ticketing details for the fixture against Trailfinders Women will be confirmed in due course, with the match included in your 2024/25 Women's Seasonal Membership.

Details on the Premiership Women's Rugby fixtures for the 2024/25 season will be confirmed in the coming weeks, as we look ahead to a huge season of women's rugby, building up to a home world cup in 2025.

You can make sure that you are a part of all the action, by guaranteeing your seat at every women's home fixture with a Women's Seasonal Membership. You can purchase yours here.

Alternatively, if you want to be the first to hear when match-by-match tickets go on General Sale, you can register your interest here.

