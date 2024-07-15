Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Men's International Wrap

15.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Intwrap
450997965 1104333921161048 8919541982277709473 N

It was a mixed weekend for our men's international stars, with impressive performances, narrow wins and agonising defeats across the board in the southern hemisphere.

In New Zealand, England impressed again but just fell short at Eden Park, as the All Blacks came from behind to secure another narrow win.

Jamie George led from the front again in a superb individual performance, with Ben Earl impressing again. Maro Itoje was a colossus in the pack, whilst Theo Dan sadly had to come off shortly after entering the pitch, having picked up a knock.

Over in Australia, Wales put in an improved showing but ultimately lost out to the Wallabies. Nick Tompkins again made an impact off the bench, but it sadly wasn't enough to secure the win.

Kapeli Pifeleti came off the bench for the USA, as they frustrated Scotland in Washington. Whilst the Scots ultimately secured the win, the Americans will be happy with their showing, as they made an experienced Scotland side work hard for every try.

In Samoa, Theo McFarland led his country to a second victory in as many weeks, as they secured a pulsating 34-30 victory over Spain in atrocious conditions. McFarland was influential throughout again, as Samoa backed up their win over Italy in the best way possible.

Our U20s are one game away from securing the U20s World Championship, after a battling victory over Ireland in Cape Town. Nathan Michelow, Olamide Sodeke and James Isaacs all impressed once again, as England set up a clash in the final against France.

Your international players will be reuniting for pre-season in the coming weeks as preparation for the 2024/25 campaign starts, and the best way to make sure you don’t miss a moment is a Seasonal Membership!

Click here to book NOW!

News

See all news
Pwr Up

Women's PWR Up Friendly Fixtures Confirmed

The fixtures for the PWR Up friendly series in September have today been confirmed, with Saracens Women taking on Harlequins Women and Trailfinders Women in September. With a condensed league season to accommodate for the Women's Rugby World Cup, the PWR Up series replaces the Allianz Cup, with clubs playing against their regional rivals as […]

16.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Intwrap

Men's International Wrap

It was a mixed weekend for our men's international stars, with impressive performances, narrow wins and agonising defeats across the board in the southern hemisphere. In New Zealand, England impressed again but just fell short at Eden Park, as the All Blacks came from behind to secure another narrow win. Jamie George led from the […]

15.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Gracegoodbye

Grace Moore to join Trailfinders Women

Saracens Women can confirm that back-row Grace Moore has joined Trailfinders Women ahead of the 2024/25 season. The Irish international was part of the Saracens Women’s side who secured victory in the Allianz Cup last season, making over 30 appearances in her two years at the club. Upon confirmation of her move to Trailfinders Women, […]

15.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross