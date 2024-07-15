Men's International Wrap

It was a mixed weekend for our men's international stars, with impressive performances, narrow wins and agonising defeats across the board in the southern hemisphere.

In New Zealand, England impressed again but just fell short at Eden Park, as the All Blacks came from behind to secure another narrow win.

Jamie George led from the front again in a superb individual performance, with Ben Earl impressing again. Maro Itoje was a colossus in the pack, whilst Theo Dan sadly had to come off shortly after entering the pitch, having picked up a knock.

Over in Australia, Wales put in an improved showing but ultimately lost out to the Wallabies. Nick Tompkins again made an impact off the bench, but it sadly wasn't enough to secure the win.

Kapeli Pifeleti came off the bench for the USA, as they frustrated Scotland in Washington. Whilst the Scots ultimately secured the win, the Americans will be happy with their showing, as they made an experienced Scotland side work hard for every try.

In Samoa, Theo McFarland led his country to a second victory in as many weeks, as they secured a pulsating 34-30 victory over Spain in atrocious conditions. McFarland was influential throughout again, as Samoa backed up their win over Italy in the best way possible.

Our U20s are one game away from securing the U20s World Championship, after a battling victory over Ireland in Cape Town. Nathan Michelow, Olamide Sodeke and James Isaacs all impressed once again, as England set up a clash in the final against France.

