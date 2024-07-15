Grace Moore to join Trailfinders Women

Saracens Women can confirm that back-row Grace Moore has joined Trailfinders Women ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Irish international was part of the Saracens Women’s side who secured victory in the Allianz Cup last season, making over 30 appearances in her two years at the club.

Upon confirmation of her move to Trailfinders Women, Moore paid tribute to the fans and the friendships she had made during her time at the club.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Saracens for their support and helping me grow and develop as a player and a person. I’ve enjoyed my time at Saracens and made some lifelong friendships and great memories. Thank you to all of the fans for their unwavering support and best wishes for when I have been away on international duty.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry also thanked Moore for her efforts in a Saracens shirt.

“People’s time at Saracens last for different amounts of time. I really wish Grace the best in the next phase of her career. I truly believe she has all the attributes to take her game to another level and I look forward to seeing her and doing combat with her next season as she makes the move to Trailfinders.”