Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Grace Moore to join Trailfinders Women

15.07.24
Gracegoodbye
Saracens Women V Sale Sharks Women Allianz Pwr Rugby Union

Saracens Women can confirm that back-row Grace Moore has joined Trailfinders Women ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Irish international was part of the Saracens Women’s side who secured victory in the Allianz Cup last season, making over 30 appearances in her two years at the club.

Upon confirmation of her move to Trailfinders Women, Moore paid tribute to the fans and the friendships she had made during her time at the club.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Saracens for their support and helping me grow and develop as a player and a person. I’ve enjoyed my time at Saracens and made some lifelong friendships and great memories. Thank you to all of the fans for their unwavering support and best wishes for when I have been away on international duty.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry also thanked Moore for her efforts in a Saracens shirt.

“People’s time at Saracens last for different amounts of time. I really wish Grace the best in the next phase of her career. I truly believe she has all the attributes to take her game to another level and I look forward to seeing her and doing combat with her next season as she makes the move to Trailfinders.”

Pwr Up

Women's PWR Up Friendly Fixtures Confirmed

The fixtures for the PWR Up friendly series in September have today been confirmed, with Saracens Women taking on Harlequins Women and Trailfinders Women in September. With a condensed league season to accommodate for the Women's Rugby World Cup, the PWR Up series replaces the Allianz Cup, with clubs playing against their regional rivals as […]

16.07.24
Intwrap

Men's International Wrap

It was a mixed weekend for our men's international stars, with impressive performances, narrow wins and agonising defeats across the board in the southern hemisphere. In New Zealand, England impressed again but just fell short at Eden Park, as the All Blacks came from behind to secure another narrow win. Jamie George led from the […]

15.07.24
