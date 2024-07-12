2024/25 Investec Champions Cup fixtures confirmed

EPCR have today announced the full fixtures schedule for the pool stages of the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup, with the first round of matches getting underway in December.

Following the pool draw 10 days ago, the fixtures and kick-0ff times have now been confirmed for the 30th season of European competition, with Saracens Men set to embark on another European tour.

Saracens Men will open their European campaign by hosting URC runners-up Vodacom Bulls at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 7th December (17:30KO,) before a trip to the French capital to take on 14-time French champions Stade Français Paris on Sunday 15th December. (16:15KO.)

The European campaign will resume in January, with a trip to Thousand Park on Saturday 11th January to take on URC semi-finalists Munster, (17:30KO,) before the group stages conclude with five-time French league champions Castres Olympique visiting StoneX Stadium on Sunday 19th January (15:15KO.)

The 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup final will be held in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, May 24.

You can see the Men in Black’s two home fixtures in the pool stages at StoneX Stadium, as well as any home knockout fixtures, with a 2024/25 Seasonal Membership. Click here for more information.