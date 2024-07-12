Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

2024/25 Investec Champions Cup fixtures confirmed

12.07.24
In association with
Icc
Saracens V Connacht Rugby Union 2023/2024

EPCR have today announced the full fixtures schedule for the pool stages of the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup, with the first round of matches getting underway in December.

Following the pool draw 10 days ago, the fixtures and kick-0ff times have now been confirmed for the 30th season of European competition, with Saracens Men set to embark on another European tour.

Saracens Men will open their European campaign by hosting URC runners-up Vodacom Bulls at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 7th December (17:30KO,) before a trip to the French capital to take on 14-time French champions Stade Français Paris on Sunday 15th December. (16:15KO.)

The European campaign will resume in January, with a trip to Thousand Park on Saturday 11th January to take on URC semi-finalists Munster, (17:30KO,) before the group stages conclude with five-time French league champions Castres Olympique visiting StoneX Stadium on Sunday 19th January (15:15KO.)

The 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup final will be held in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, May 24.

You can see the Men in Black’s two home fixtures in the pool stages at StoneX Stadium, as well as any home knockout fixtures, with a 2024/25 Seasonal Membership. Click here for more information.

 

News

Oaklands

Bright future ahead for Saracens Women's pathway stars

With six Saracens Women’s stars currently showcasing their talent in the U20s Six Nations Summer Series, the future for the club certainly looks bright. Chloe Flanagan, Joia Bennett, Amelia MacDougall and Tori Sellors have all shone for England U20s, whilst May Goulding and Niamh Gallagher have also been impressing for Ireland U20s. With five of […]

11.07.24
In association with
In association with
Annagoddardleaving

Anna Goddard to retire from rugby

Saracens Women can confirm that scrum-half Anna Goddard has retired following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season. A scrum-half with a superb speed of pass, Goddard made 29 first-team appearances during her time with Saracens, where she also featured on duel-registration for Old Albanians, helping them secure the Papa John’s Intermediate Community Cup at Twickenham […]

09.07.24
In association with
In association with

Partners

