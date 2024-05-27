Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 15)

27.05.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Camreact12full
Saracens Mavericks V Surrey Stormnetball 2023superleague

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan admitted that a third quarter dip cost her side, as they suffered a narrow defeat to play-off chasing Severn Stars.

Despite winning two quarters, Mavericks came unstuck after half-time, with Buchanan explaining that that was ultimately the difference between the two sides.

“The third quarter was the issue. We can’t lose a quarter by nine goals and give ourselves such a mountain to climb. We won two quarters and drew the other, but the third quarter was the killer. There was some really savvy work from Stars that we didn’t adapt to quickly enough. We took our foot of the pedal a bit as well and we fell out of structure for a bit too much of the game.”

Mavericks have shown improvement in recent weeks, albeit with the results not going their way and Buchanan highlighted that despite the growth the group was showing, they still needed to find more.

“Each week, there is small growth, but the reality is that there still needs to be more for us to make an impact. It’s the reality of where we’re at and it’s disappointing, but we’re moving in the direction we can be happier with. We just weren’t good enough on the day.”

With three home games to go to finish the season, the Head Coach wants her side to give everything they’ve got, as they look to try and climb the table.

“Every week, we look at where we can improve, and we’ll look at the areas we stuck to task for longer and keep pushing. This group doesn’t give up and we’ve got a few games left to finish with our heads up and play for pride.”

News Template

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 17)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was delighted, as his side secured a heart-stopping victory over Gloucester-Hartpury to secure a home semi-final. On a day where the width of the post separated the sides, Austerberry paid tribute to the strength of the visitors this season. “First and foremost, credit to Gloucester-Hartpury for their performance and what […]

27.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Kelsey

A-Z | Kelsey Clifford

This week, it was Kelsey Clifford's turn to take on the A-Z challenge. A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? Groot B – Bestie: Who is your best friend in the squad? Sweet Sweet Lou Lou (McMillan) C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Each year on […]

26.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index

