MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 15)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan admitted that a third quarter dip cost her side, as they suffered a narrow defeat to play-off chasing Severn Stars.

Despite winning two quarters, Mavericks came unstuck after half-time, with Buchanan explaining that that was ultimately the difference between the two sides.

“The third quarter was the issue. We can’t lose a quarter by nine goals and give ourselves such a mountain to climb. We won two quarters and drew the other, but the third quarter was the killer. There was some really savvy work from Stars that we didn’t adapt to quickly enough. We took our foot of the pedal a bit as well and we fell out of structure for a bit too much of the game.”

Mavericks have shown improvement in recent weeks, albeit with the results not going their way and Buchanan highlighted that despite the growth the group was showing, they still needed to find more.

“Each week, there is small growth, but the reality is that there still needs to be more for us to make an impact. It’s the reality of where we’re at and it’s disappointing, but we’re moving in the direction we can be happier with. We just weren’t good enough on the day.”

With three home games to go to finish the season, the Head Coach wants her side to give everything they’ve got, as they look to try and climb the table.

“Every week, we look at where we can improve, and we’ll look at the areas we stuck to task for longer and keep pushing. This group doesn’t give up and we’ve got a few games left to finish with our heads up and play for pride.”