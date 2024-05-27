MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 17)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was delighted, as his side secured a heart-stopping victory over Gloucester-Hartpury to secure a home semi-final.

On a day where the width of the post separated the sides, Austerberry paid tribute to the strength of the visitors this season.

“First and foremost, credit to Gloucester-Hartpury for their performance and what they’ve achieved this season. To put in a performance like we did against the side that’s top of the tree is really pleasing. They are a very good side who can hurt you in lots of different ways. You have to stand up to them physically. We didn’t do that at Kingsholm earlier this season, but we turned the tide around the collision work today and got the rewards off the back of it.”

The visitors crossed after just two minutes, but Austerberry was pleased with how his side’s defence stood up, especially in the final few minutes of the game.

“We got off to a very slow start, but we got some key momentum turners in the first half. We got that crucial score just before half-time to give us a bit of a gap on the scoreboard but then we gave that away at the start of the second half. After that, it was tit for tat, but we got our noses in front and our defence stood up in the final five minutes.”

In a 1-23 performance, every player put their hand up with an impressive showing, with the DoR praising Poppy Cleall for her impact on the game.

“Every try is important, but she was superb. She got the try for us, but it was her turnover in the first half that was even more impressive. Poppy is one of the best in the game at finding the try line and it’s very difficult to stop her.”

Hooker May Campbell also scored during the match, with Austerberry crediting her consistency of performance.

“May has been fantastic for us season-in, season-out. She is unbelievably competitive, puts her head in places most people wouldn’t want to go near plays like someone twice her size! She’s a high-quality player and person. Sometimes people take it for granted when you keep putting in high-quality performances, but you can’t do that. Ultimately, she’s performed again for us today and deserves the praise coming her way.”

Whilst the final five minutes were nerve-shredding, Austerberry smiled and admitted that this were the sort of games you enjoy the most and learn the most from.

“It really was squeaky bum time at the end, but these are the games you live for as players and coaches. You want to be involved in games like this and ultimately, they are the ones you learn the most from as well. We said that we were going to have to go to a pretty dark place and find another gear and in the key moments we did that. If it wasn’t easy, it wouldn’t be as fun to be a part of it!”