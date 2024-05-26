A-Z | Kelsey Clifford

This week, it was Kelsey Clifford's turn to take on the A-Z challenge.

A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Groot

B – Bestie: Who is your best friend in the squad?

Sweet Sweet Lou Lou (McMillan)

C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Each year on holiday my family would do a mini-Olympics. Being the youngest I never won but it was fun anyway

D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Lately it’s been carbonara with garlic bread

E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

Product design followed by maths

F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

Any Nicholas Sparks film

G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

I’m worst for sure, best maybe Akina

H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

Went to Cyprus each year growing up, so feels like a second home there

I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Georgia Evans (sorry not sorry!) She puts her earphones in and that’s all your getting 😂

J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

Lou likes to think she is the funniest, but I would say Donna or Bry Field.

K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?

2pm but if it’s hot I’ll take a late kick off to avoid the heat

L – Languages: How many languages can you speak?

I can barely speak English well, let alone another one!

M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Changes daily, from country to chilled R&B, but right now I’m listening to the artist Tems, and her song Mr Rebel or No.1

N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?

3, 7 and 21

O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?

I like to watch a lot of sports, F1, NFL, NBA, or when Arsenal play. But recently I’ve liked playing darts!

P – Past time: What is your favourite thing to do away from rugby?

Hanging out with friends and capturing them moments on my camera

Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Isla Alejandro

R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?

Probably one of the players or maybe Duncan Taylor! (Heard he is pretty well known 😂)

S – Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

I have a lot! Too many to put on here! Mainly tan and wash my hair day before. Same hair style each game, and a very precise Sarries warm up!

T – Talent: What’s your secret talent outside of rugby?

Recently learnt that I’m good at darts if that counts

U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?

I personally tend to go to Jess with everyday situations. But if I was on a desert island, I think Packer is keeping us alive

V – Verified: How often do you use social media?

Everyday!

W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of?

Haha there’s no chance I’m telling you my worst fear! But a weird fear I have is hills.

X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

Fractured my wrist in year 6 playing football. Touch wood I keep it like this.

Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?

East Barnet, North London

Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?

My dogs