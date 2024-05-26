Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

A-Z | Kelsey Clifford

26.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Kelsey
R3 12069

This week, it was Kelsey Clifford's turn to take on the A-Z challenge.

A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Groot

B – Bestie: Who is your best friend in the squad?

Sweet Sweet Lou Lou (McMillan)

C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Each year on holiday my family would do a mini-Olympics. Being the youngest I never won but it was fun anyway

D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?

Lately it’s been carbonara with garlic bread

E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

Product design followed by maths

F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

Any Nicholas Sparks film

G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

I’m worst for sure, best maybe Akina

H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

Went to Cyprus each year growing up, so feels like a second home there

I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Georgia Evans (sorry not sorry!) She puts her earphones in and that’s all your getting 😂

J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?

Lou likes to think she is the funniest, but I would say Donna or Bry Field.

K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?

2pm but if it’s hot I’ll take a late kick off to avoid the heat

L – Languages: How many languages can you speak?

I can barely speak English well, let alone another one!

M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?

Changes daily, from country to chilled R&B, but right now I’m listening to the artist Tems, and her song Mr Rebel or No.1

N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?

3, 7 and 21

O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?

I like to watch a lot of sports, F1, NFL, NBA, or when Arsenal play. But recently I’ve liked playing darts!

P – Past time: What is your favourite thing to do away from rugby?

Hanging out with friends and capturing them moments on my camera

 Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

Isla Alejandro

R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?

Probably one of the players or maybe Duncan Taylor! (Heard he is pretty well known 😂)

S – Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?

I have a lot! Too many to put on here! Mainly tan and wash my hair day before. Same hair style each game, and a very precise Sarries warm up!

T – Talent: What’s your secret talent outside of rugby?

Recently learnt that I’m good at darts if that counts

U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?

I personally tend to go to Jess with everyday situations. But if I was on a desert island, I think Packer is keeping us alive

V – Verified: How often do you use social media?

Everyday!

W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of?

Haha there’s no chance I’m telling you my worst fear! But a weird fear I have is hills.

X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

Fractured my wrist in year 6 playing football. Touch wood I keep it like this.

Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?

East Barnet, North London

Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?

My dogs

News

See all news
Harrisoninterview

The Interview | Zoe Harrison

It’s hard to find a player who is as confident and comfortable on the ball as Zoe Harrison. The Red Roses fly-half is a player who always seems to have an extra second whenever she gets her hands on the ball; assessing where the space is and whether the best option is to kick, run […]

27.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Emmamitchell

Saracens Women at 35 | Emma Mitchell Interview

A founding member of Saracens Women and the starting scrum-half for England in the 1994 World Cup final victory over the USA. Emma Mitchell is and will always remain a barometer with which to measure the ability of a scrum-half against. Playing alongside her twin sister Jane for both club and country, the Mitchell’s were […]

27.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Camreact12full

MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 15)

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan admitted that a third quarter dip cost her side, as they suffered a narrow defeat to play-off chasing Severn Stars. Despite winning two quarters, Mavericks came unstuck after half-time, with Buchanan explaining that that was ultimately the difference between the two sides. “The third quarter was the issue. We can’t lose […]

27.05.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook

Partners

See all partners
cross