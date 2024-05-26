A-Z | Kelsey Clifford
This week, it was Kelsey Clifford's turn to take on the A-Z challenge.
A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Groot
B – Bestie: Who is your best friend in the squad?
Sweet Sweet Lou Lou (McMillan)
C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?
Each year on holiday my family would do a mini-Olympics. Being the youngest I never won but it was fun anyway
D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal?
Lately it’s been carbonara with garlic bread
E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?
Product design followed by maths
F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?
Any Nicholas Sparks film
G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
I’m worst for sure, best maybe Akina
H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?
Went to Cyprus each year growing up, so feels like a second home there
I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
Georgia Evans (sorry not sorry!) She puts her earphones in and that’s all your getting 😂
J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad?
Lou likes to think she is the funniest, but I would say Donna or Bry Field.
K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?
2pm but if it’s hot I’ll take a late kick off to avoid the heat
L – Languages: How many languages can you speak?
I can barely speak English well, let alone another one!
M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now?
Changes daily, from country to chilled R&B, but right now I’m listening to the artist Tems, and her song Mr Rebel or No.1
N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?
3, 7 and 21
O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
I like to watch a lot of sports, F1, NFL, NBA, or when Arsenal play. But recently I’ve liked playing darts!
P – Past time: What is your favourite thing to do away from rugby?
Hanging out with friends and capturing them moments on my camera
Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?
Isla Alejandro
R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Probably one of the players or maybe Duncan Taylor! (Heard he is pretty well known 😂)
S – Superstitions: Do you have any matchday routines?
I have a lot! Too many to put on here! Mainly tan and wash my hair day before. Same hair style each game, and a very precise Sarries warm up!
T – Talent: What’s your secret talent outside of rugby?
Recently learnt that I’m good at darts if that counts
U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
I personally tend to go to Jess with everyday situations. But if I was on a desert island, I think Packer is keeping us alive
V – Verified: How often do you use social media?
Everyday!
W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of?
Haha there’s no chance I’m telling you my worst fear! But a weird fear I have is hills.
X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
Fractured my wrist in year 6 playing football. Touch wood I keep it like this.
Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?
East Barnet, North London
Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal?
My dogs