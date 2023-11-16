Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Marlie Packer Pre-season Interview

16.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Stonex
Marlei 2

As the start of the Allianz PWR season looms, co-captain Marlie Packer shared her perspective on the season ahead.

There is a real excitement to the league, with the news that TNT Sports will be broadcasting games. Marlie expressed her enthusiasm for the announcement saying, "It's great news. I think it's great for the women's game and obviously the league itself." She anticipates a season of high-quality play, emphasising that, "the league this year is going to be the best domestic league in the world by far."

Discussing the league's increased competitiveness, Marlie asserted, "We want to be tested week in, week out. It's really exciting times." The prospect of facing eight highly competitive teams adds an extra layer of anticipation for players eager to embrace the challenge.

Highlighting the league's growth since 2017, Marlie was quick to highlight the development of the game, "I think it's personally the best league in the world now." The recent partnership with TNT excites her, and she emphasises, "We just need to keep pushing and keep getting us on TV as much as we can."

Acknowledging her recent accolade as World Player of the Year, Marlie made sure to put the credit straight back on those around her, "I couldn't do it without my team around me and everyone here at Saracens, as well as the Red Roses. It's not just the players, but the staff and my family as well."

As the season approaches, Marlie's sentiments echo the collective eagerness for a season that promises to elevate women's rugby to new heights, as she highlighted the importance of creating role models for the next generation, "We're growing every year. This club and this sport has given me so much and I want that to be the same for other little boys and little girls too."

News

See all news
Injury1

INJURY UPDATE | November 2023

Here's our latest update on the 11 players returning from injury. Ben Harris Back in full training and available for selection. Callum Hunter-Hill Suffered a knee injury in the warm-up against Newcastle, is awaiting a consultant review to determine severity. Cameron Boon Is recovering from a back injury, return to play date to be determined. […]

17.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Andy1

TEAM NEWS | Harlequins v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 6)

Andy Christie believes there is always more edge to matches against Harlequins, as Saracens Men prepare to make the journey to the Twickenham Stoop for Saturday’s local derby. The Men in Black head to West London for a mouthwatering clash with their local rivals in front of the TNT cameras as two of the Gallagher […]

17.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Pwrr1

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning (PWR - Rd 1)

Second-row Emma Taylor admits that her side are looking to make a statement in tomorrow's season opener against Loughborough Lightning. Off the back of a successful cup run, the Canadian insists that her side want to live up to their own expectations as attentions now turn to the league. "We really want to start well. […]

17.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners