Marlie Packer Pre-season Interview

As the start of the Allianz PWR season looms, co-captain Marlie Packer shared her perspective on the season ahead.

There is a real excitement to the league, with the news that TNT Sports will be broadcasting games. Marlie expressed her enthusiasm for the announcement saying, "It's great news. I think it's great for the women's game and obviously the league itself." She anticipates a season of high-quality play, emphasising that, "the league this year is going to be the best domestic league in the world by far."

Discussing the league's increased competitiveness, Marlie asserted, "We want to be tested week in, week out. It's really exciting times." The prospect of facing eight highly competitive teams adds an extra layer of anticipation for players eager to embrace the challenge.

Highlighting the league's growth since 2017, Marlie was quick to highlight the development of the game, "I think it's personally the best league in the world now." The recent partnership with TNT excites her, and she emphasises, "We just need to keep pushing and keep getting us on TV as much as we can."

Acknowledging her recent accolade as World Player of the Year, Marlie made sure to put the credit straight back on those around her, "I couldn't do it without my team around me and everyone here at Saracens, as well as the Red Roses. It's not just the players, but the staff and my family as well."

As the season approaches, Marlie's sentiments echo the collective eagerness for a season that promises to elevate women's rugby to new heights, as she highlighted the importance of creating role models for the next generation, "We're growing every year. This club and this sport has given me so much and I want that to be the same for other little boys and little girls too."