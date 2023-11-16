SARACENS WOMEN ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH TREK AS OFFICIAL SNACK BAR AND PROTEIN BAR PARTNER

Saracens Women are delighted to welcome TREK as the official snack bar and protein bar partner of the women’s team as part of a multi-year deal.

Having enjoyed a successful partnership with the men’s team, that has now extended to the women’s side.

TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant-based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.

Their message “We empower and enable feel good energy for every active life, every day” will resonate with the players who are aiming to use every advantage they can, as they head towards some huge fixtures over the coming months.

The squad will be using TREK products to fuel up throughout the day at training, and TREK branding will be on the back of the shorts for the 2023/24 Allianz PWR campaign and their branding will also be seen around StoneX Stadium on match days.

With the launch of the partnership coming ahead of the opening game of the league season against Loughborough Lightning, the announcement will no doubt kick off the campaign in the best possible style!

TREK logos will be present on the Game Day graphics on social media, so fans will be seeing them on some of the most prominent posts for the business throughout the season.

Their presence will also be seen at StoneX Stadium at The Duel, as we introduce the new ‘TREK Active Zone’ for women’s fixtures. Their bars will also be available at kiosks around the stadium.

Lucy Englander, Commercial Director at Saracens is delighted to welcome Trek on board for the women’s side.

“TREK helped fuel the men’s team to the Gallagher Premiership title at the end of last season and we are absolutely delighted to announce that they will be extending their partnership to include our highly successful women’s team too. Their products will provide a real benefit to the squad, and we are extremely excited to continue to develop the partnership and engage with fans throughout the Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby campaign.

TREK Marketing Director Jo Agnew echoes Lucy’s sentiment.

“The TREK team are super excited to be working with the incredible Saracens Women’s team, our portfolio of products are the perfect match. Our TREK Power range with 15grams of Protein is the ideal fuel ahead of the game and our delicious TREK Protein Flapjacks can be enjoyed, whether you are a player or a fan! It really is a perfect partnership, and we wish Saracens Women every success for the season ahead.”