Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
British & Irish Lions announce strategic partnership with Premiership Rugby

16.11.23
Maro2
Maaro1

The British & Irish Lions have today announced the formation of a historic partnership with Premiership Rugby and the United Rugby Championship for the 2025 Lions Tour to Australia.

The strategic partnership has been formed following a period of consultation between all parties and demonstrates a commitment from the different parts of the rugby eco-system to work together for the good of the game.

The partnership will see the Lions working collaboratively with Premiership Rugby, the United Rugby Championship, and their clubs to enhance the Tour’s offering.

A critical aspect of the partnership is alignment on the Tour schedule and this agreement will now enable all selected British & Irish Lions players to be available for all pre-tour activities. The partnership will also facilitate a collaborative approach to digital content, events and key announcements, as well as other marketing and promotional activities.

Ben Calveley, British & Irish Lions CEO, said, “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Premiership Rugby and United Rugby Championship and want to thank them for their support in reaching this landmark agreement. Our relationship with the clubs, who are the guardians of all potential Lions, is critical to any success we have, and we are committed to working with Premiership Rugby and United Rugby Championship in a spirit of collaboration.

“It is crucial that this agreement benefits not just The British & Irish Lions but also Premiership Rugby and United Rugby Championship. Our ambition is to make 2025 the greatest Lions Tour ever and we believe the opportunities for collaboration across marketing, promotional and wider activity will add significant value to all organisations.”

leuan Evans, Chairperson of The British & Irish Lions Board, said, “The 2025 Tour to Australia is one of the most eagerly anticipated tours in history. As we reflect on recent challenges in our game, including the pandemic and its impact on rugby, now is a crucial time to demonstrate our unity and ability to collaborate in order to showcase the best of what our game has to offer. “Australia in 2025 represents a significant opportunity to claim our first Lions Series win since 2013 and as with any Lions tour, it will be difficult. To achieve our ambition of success on the pitch, we need our very best players, and this partnership is crucial to this.”

Simon Massie-Taylor, Premiership Rugby CEO, said: “We know how much The British & Irish Lions means to our players, our clubs and our fans. And we are incredibly excited about this new landmark partnership and the opportunity to work in true collaboration with the Lions ahead of their tour to Australia in 2025.

“Everyone at Premiership Rugby understands how crucial it is to work closely with all stakeholders for the game to continue to thrive and grow. And giving our players and The British & Irish Lions the best possible preparation time in history is vital for both the Lions and Premiership Rugby as we support each other on and off the pitch.

“As a league, we are also looking forward to combining with the Lions to create some new and exciting content to promote the Tour, our players and clubs.

“We are now looking forward to seeing as many Premiership Rugby players as possible competing for a Test jersey and hopefully experience being on a winning tour."

Martin Anayi, CEO, United Rugby Championship: “Throughout the professional era our league has been home to an extraordinary number of British & Irish Lions and we are always proud to give our players the best chance of pulling on that famous red jersey. For every tour in the professional era our league has always supported the Lions and their touring schedule because their continued success will always help grow interest in our sport.

“The upcoming British & Irish Lions Tour will see new levels of collaboration between all of our organisations to celebrate what is a landmark moment in the rugby calendar. It is a valuable opportunity to really grab the attention of the wider sporting audience while also bringing our most dedicated fans closer to the stories of their heroes than ever before.

“We look forward to the tour to Australia in 2025 and watching players from the United Rugby Championship excel in the colours of The British & Irish Lions.”

Injury1

INJURY UPDATE | November 2023

Here's our latest update on the 11 players returning from injury. Ben Harris Back in full training and available for selection. Callum Hunter-Hill Suffered a knee injury in the warm-up against Newcastle, is awaiting a consultant review to determine severity. Cameron Boon Is recovering from a back injury, return to play date to be determined. […]

17.11.23
Andy1

TEAM NEWS | Harlequins v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 6)

Andy Christie believes there is always more edge to matches against Harlequins, as Saracens Men prepare to make the journey to the Twickenham Stoop for Saturday’s local derby. The Men in Black head to West London for a mouthwatering clash with their local rivals in front of the TNT cameras as two of the Gallagher […]

17.11.23
Pwrr1

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning (PWR - Rd 1)

Second-row Emma Taylor admits that her side are looking to make a statement in tomorrow's season opener against Loughborough Lightning. Off the back of a successful cup run, the Canadian insists that her side want to live up to their own expectations as attentions now turn to the league. "We really want to start well. […]

17.11.23
