Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
The Run-In Membership | New Five Match Bundle!

15.11.23
Run1
Run2

Want to secure your seat at StoneX Stadium for the business end of the season? We’re excited to be launching a limited number of our brand new Membership, ‘The Run-In’!

The new Membership will make sure you’re present for the run in as the Men in Black look to go back-to-back in the Gallagher Premiership, and this new offering will ensure you’re in the heart of the action for those crucial matches.

Included in the Membership will be our huge blockbuster clash with Leinster in February, our Premiership matches against Exeter and Gloucester, the crucial Investec Champions Cup match against Lyon, and if that wasn’t enough you will also get a ticket for The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

As well as the tickets, you will also receive many benefits of a Seasonal Member such as invitations to exclusive Member Events throughout 2024 which will include insights from players and coaches.

You will get a one-time 10% discount to use on all of your favourite merchandise on the online shop, and exclusive offers from our club sponsors and partners.

Finally, you will be given priority access to tickets for the rematch of the 2023 Premiership Final against Sale Sharks at StoneX in May, and if Sarries progress to any knockout fixtures at home you will be at the front of the queue!

This is a great way to bring friends and family along to StoneX for what is always an exciting time of the season, and with sell-outs expected for these bumper games this is your chance to make sure you don’t miss a minute.

Prices start from just £130 which works out at only £26 per game, making it incredible value for those crucial games at the business end of the campaign with so much at stake.

Don’t miss out, register your interest by clicking here to be at the front of the queue when they come on sale!

Matches Included:

Saracens Men  - Lyon - Saturday 20th January - 20:00

Saracens Men - Exeter Chiefs - Saturday 27th January - 16:30

Saracens Men - Leinster Rugby - Friday 23rd February - 19:30

Saracens Men - Harlequins - Saturday 23rd March - 15:05 (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Saracens Men - Gloucester Rugby - Saturday 20th April - KO TBC

Stonex

Marlie Packer Pre-season Interview

As the start of the Allianz PWR season looms, co-captain Marlie Packer shared her perspective on the season ahead. There is a real excitement to the league, with the news that TNT Sports will be broadcasting games. Marlie expressed her enthusiasm for the announcement saying, "It's great news. I think it's great for the women's […]

16.11.23
Maro2

British & Irish Lions announce strategic partnership with Premiership Rugby

The British & Irish Lions have today announced the formation of a historic partnership with Premiership Rugby and the United Rugby Championship for the 2025 Lions Tour to Australia. The strategic partnership has been formed following a period of consultation between all parties and demonstrates a commitment from the different parts of the rugby eco-system […]

16.11.23
Partners

