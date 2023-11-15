The Run-In Membership | New Five Match Bundle!

Want to secure your seat at StoneX Stadium for the business end of the season? We’re excited to be launching a limited number of our brand new Membership, ‘The Run-In’!

The new Membership will make sure you’re present for the run in as the Men in Black look to go back-to-back in the Gallagher Premiership, and this new offering will ensure you’re in the heart of the action for those crucial matches.

Included in the Membership will be our huge blockbuster clash with Leinster in February, our Premiership matches against Exeter and Gloucester, the crucial Investec Champions Cup match against Lyon, and if that wasn’t enough you will also get a ticket for The Showdown 4 in Association with City Index at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

As well as the tickets, you will also receive many benefits of a Seasonal Member such as invitations to exclusive Member Events throughout 2024 which will include insights from players and coaches.

You will get a one-time 10% discount to use on all of your favourite merchandise on the online shop, and exclusive offers from our club sponsors and partners.

Finally, you will be given priority access to tickets for the rematch of the 2023 Premiership Final against Sale Sharks at StoneX in May, and if Sarries progress to any knockout fixtures at home you will be at the front of the queue!

This is a great way to bring friends and family along to StoneX for what is always an exciting time of the season, and with sell-outs expected for these bumper games this is your chance to make sure you don’t miss a minute.

Prices start from just £130 which works out at only £26 per game, making it incredible value for those crucial games at the business end of the campaign with so much at stake.

Don’t miss out, register your interest by clicking here to be at the front of the queue when they come on sale!

Matches Included:

Saracens Men - Lyon - Saturday 20th January - 20:00

Saracens Men - Exeter Chiefs - Saturday 27th January - 16:30

Saracens Men - Leinster Rugby - Friday 23rd February - 19:30

Saracens Men - Harlequins - Saturday 23rd March - 15:05 (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Saracens Men - Gloucester Rugby - Saturday 20th April - KO TBC