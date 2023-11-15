Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Saracens Mavericks Confirm Captain and Vice-Captain for 2024 Season

15.11.23
Captaincy
Saracens Mavericks V Loughborough Lightning Netball 2023 Superleague

Saracens Mavericks are delighted to confirm our captain and co-captain for the 2024 NSL season.

Following the retirement of Sasha Corbin over the summer, defensive star Jodie Gibson has been named as captain, with Wing Attack Georgia Lees named as vice-captain for the season ahead.

Both players bring a wealth of experience to the role, as well as a deep understanding of what it takes to ‘Be A Maverick.’

Gibson has been a rock in the defensive circle for her side over the last few seasons and admitted that it was a huge privilege to have been named as captain.

“I feel so honoured to follow on from Sasha. It’s a real honour to have been asked by the coaches and I hope that I do the club and the team proud. I can’t wait to lead this incredible group. We’ve got so much talent from those who have come in and those who we have retained, and I truly think we can go to new heights this season.”

Vice-Captain Lees is another player who has been a part of the Mavericks family for several years. A key member of the group on and off the court, she is looking forward to continuing to develop the Mavericks mindset throughout the group.

“It’s a real honour to be named as vice-captain to Jodie. I was really surprised when Camilla rang me, but it means so much. We’ve got a great group of girls this season and I’m looking forward to building on the on-court and off-court sides again this season. We’ve got some really exciting young talent in the squad and a real strength in depth. We’ve also got our training partners too, who are going to have amazing careers ahead of them. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Head Coach Camilla Buchanan feels that she has two perfect leaders to drive her side forward this season.

“I couldn’t think of two better people than Jodie and Georgia to be our captain and vice-captain this season. They both lead in everything they do on the court and off of it as well. It’s a bit of a fresh start for us this season and having two brilliant people who know what we’re about driving the standards and leading this group is going to be fantastic. I’m so excited to be working with them both.”

Gibson is stepping into the role that Sasha Corbin had previously held with such esteem and she explained that her philosophy as a captain would be to make sure that everyone has a voice in the side.

“I want to lead by example and set the standards, but it’s also so important for me that everyone has a voice. No team is about one person, so if I can make sure that everyone is empowered to have a voice in this group, I think we can achieve something special.”

Stonex

Marlie Packer Pre-season Interview

As the start of the Allianz PWR season looms, co-captain Marlie Packer shared her perspective on the season ahead. There is a real excitement to the league, with the news that TNT Sports will be broadcasting games. Marlie expressed her enthusiasm for the announcement saying, "It's great news. I think it's great for the women's […]

16.11.23
Maro2

British & Irish Lions announce strategic partnership with Premiership Rugby

The British & Irish Lions have today announced the formation of a historic partnership with Premiership Rugby and the United Rugby Championship for the 2025 Lions Tour to Australia. The strategic partnership has been formed following a period of consultation between all parties and demonstrates a commitment from the different parts of the rugby eco-system […]

16.11.23
