Match Day Experience | What Changes Have Been Made?

We are excited to welcome crowds back to StoneX Stadium for our first home Gallagher Premiership fixture of the 2023/24 Season!

There are a number of changes to the matchday experience at StoneX Stadium including more opportunities to meet the players, additional food and drink offerings and activations around the Stadium.

A useful StoneX Stadium Matchday Guide has been created to provide all of the key information fans require when attending a Saracens Men’s home fixture, and will be emailed to all ticket purchasers.

StoneX Stadium has a wide range of food and beverage outlets around the ground and fans can enjoy London’s best street food, craft beer, cocktails as well as non-alcoholic beverages. Our food concessions for this season include Bish Bash Bangers, Sour Dough Pizza, Zero Sushi, Bring ‘n’ Braai, Brick Lane Bagels, Pulled Meats, Baxter’s Fish and Chips, Mr Whippy and Pick ‘n’ Mix. For drinks, Wolfpack are back serving their ale and lager, as well as bars around the ground, and Tiki Tonga and Coffee Bay.

There are two new bars in the Oasis Fan Zone including a new Cask Ale Bar. Next to the Playground in the Piazza there is a new coffee bar serving speciality coffee and snacks. For fans attending with family, there are kids portions available from the Olympic Bar as well as small fruit shoot drinks available from all units around the stadium. Also new for the 23/24 season, the Olympic Bar is serving two loaded fries dishes with an additional special of the day on every matchday.

A popular offering last season, the ‘Pie and Pint’ will be available in the Olympic Bar and Level Kiosk.

New for the 23/24 season, there is a new vegan sausage roll, vegan chicken sub as well as a butternut squash pie and cheese pasty.

For fans sat in the 1876 Stand, there are two new kiosks accessible from the bowl on Level Two serving drinks and confectionary.

A new two-pint cup is now available at all matchdays, as well as a four-pint bag of cask ale. Becks Blue and Guinness 00 is available as non-alcoholic beer options, and gluten-free IPA available at all outlets.

In the Piazza, by Gate A, the Trek Active Zone has been introduced by Club Partners, Trek. Fans can win prizes from Trek for completing fun games for all of the family, as well as sampling some of Trek’s tasty bars. Fans can find the Trek Active Zone next to the Playground.

StoneX Stadium allows fans to get close to the action, and now more than ever before with opportunities to meet the players both pre and post match! Every matchday, players will be available in the Club Shop to sign autographs and meet fans. Immediately after play, meet the Saracens players pitch-side as they will sign autographs and pose for selfies.

For fans that visit the Oasis Fan Zone after the final whistle has blown, you will be visited by a player from that match squad for a Q&A.

Music plays an important role in the players matchday preparations, and we know that is important to fans’ matchday experience, too. We have introduced a live DJ into the Oasis Fan Zone above the Polar Events bar as well as a live DJ set in the bowl.

Did you know? Each Saracens player has a song that they have personally picked to be played when they score a try in front of the Saracens fans!

Owen Farrell lifted the Gallagher Premiership trophy at Twickenham back in May, and now you can also raise it above your head at any StoneX Stadium matchday. The Gallagher Premiership trophy will be in the Piazza outside the Club Shop ready for photo opportunities!

Your feedback is incredibly important to us, and helps us improve our matchday experience for all fans. After every matchday, attendees receive a post-match survey and the results of which are collated and reported on. Additionally, feedback can be sent to our Supporter Services team via supporterservices@saracens.net.

Fans can visit the You Said, We Listened page to see how your feedback has helped implement change at StoneX Stadium.