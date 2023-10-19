Seven Sarries selected for Semi

Saracens have seven players in the England squad for Saturday's World Cup Semi Final against South Africa.

Owen Farrell once again captains the side, with Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly also in the starting XV.

Theo Dan and Billy Vunipola are amongst the replacements for the last four clash in Paris.

“After an excellent few days preparation in Paris, we look forward to the challenge of playing the World Champions and number one ranked team in the world,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“Through this tournament the team has progressed, with the players repeatedly finding a way to win, sometimes in challenging circumstances. We will once again need to be at our very best this weekend as we face an excellent team in South Africa.

“There is no doubt the players will truly relish the challenge of knockout rugby under the lights in Paris. These players will, as they have done in every game of this tournament, give absolutely everything in the semi-final to get the result we want.

“I also know that our supporters will once again be there in their thousands, playing their part in backing the team with a full voice. To all those who have travelled and to all those lending their support and encouragement from home, I say ‘thank you’.”

ENGLAND v SOUTH AFRICA

Saturday 21 October 2023

Stade de France

Kick-off: 9pm (CEST)

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 29 caps)

14. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 77 caps)

13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 24 caps)

12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 57 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 63 caps)

10. Owen Farrell – captain (Saracens, 110 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 87 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 83 caps)

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 105 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 74 caps)

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes – vice-captain (Northampton Saints, 104 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 48 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 23 caps)

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 6 caps)

17. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 56 caps)

18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 67 caps)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps)

20. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 74 caps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 94 caps)

22. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 89 caps)

23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 19 caps)