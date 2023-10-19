Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Seven Sarries selected for Semi

19.10.23
In association with
ben1
ben2

Saracens have seven players in the England squad for Saturday's World Cup Semi Final against South Africa.

Owen Farrell once again captains the side, with Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly also in the starting XV.

Theo Dan and Billy Vunipola are amongst the replacements for the last four clash in Paris.

“After an excellent few days preparation in Paris, we look forward to the challenge of playing the World Champions and number one ranked team in the world,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“Through this tournament the team has progressed, with the players repeatedly finding a way to win, sometimes in challenging circumstances. We will once again need to be at our very best this weekend as we face an excellent team in South Africa.

“There is no doubt the players will truly relish the challenge of knockout rugby under the lights in Paris. These players will, as they have done in every game of this tournament, give absolutely everything in the semi-final to get the result we want.

“I also know that our supporters will once again be there in their thousands, playing their part in backing the team with a full voice. To all those who have travelled and to all those lending their support and encouragement from home, I say ‘thank you’.”

ENGLAND v SOUTH AFRICA
Saturday 21 October 2023
Stade de France
Kick-off: 9pm (CEST)

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 29 caps)
14. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 77 caps)
13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 24 caps)
12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 57 caps)
11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 63 caps)
10. Owen Farrell – captain (Saracens, 110 caps)
9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)
1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 87 caps)
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 83 caps)
3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 105 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 74 caps)
5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps)
6. Courtney Lawes – vice-captain (Northampton Saints, 104 caps)
7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 48 caps)
8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 23 caps)

Replacements:
16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 6 caps)
17. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 56 caps)
18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 67 caps)
19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps)
20. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 74 caps)
21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 94 caps)
22. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 89 caps)
23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 19 caps)

Seven Sarries selected for Semi

Partners

