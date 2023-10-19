Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Introducing the TREK Active Zone!

19.10.23
In association with
trek1
trek2

Saracens is excited to launch a brand new Matchday Activation at StoneX Stadium in conjunction with our official snack and protein bar Partner, TREK.

The TREK Active Zone will be officially launched at Saturday’s first Gallagher Premiership home match of the season against Bath Rugby.

The new initiative, located on the Piazza, will be a new must-visit for fans of all teams with three fan-friendly games to get involved in for all abilities. The TREK Buzzer Game, Strength Game and Conversion Game will all be available on Saturday – get involved for your chance to win goodies including a grand prize bundle full of TREK goodies, products, & a FitBit!

We’ll be sharing the best bits on our social media channels as always, and the winners will even be announced on the stadium tannoys to all 10,000 in attendance!

All fans will have the chance to try a range of delicious plant-based TREK protein bars, including TREK Flapjacks with 9g protein & TREK Power with 15g protein per bar. TREK bars deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, providing a better-for-you protein boost! Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, in a delicious-tasting bar.

This is another exciting addition to the StoneX Stadium matchday as we continue to improve all of our offerings both on and off the pitch.

Keep up with TREK on Instagram and Facebook @eatTREK, or find out more at www.eatTREK.com

teamup1

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Bath Rugby (GPR - Rd 2)

Mako Vunipola says Saracens Men are fully motivated on bouncing back when they welcome Bath Rugby to StoneX Stadium for their first home match of the new Gallagher Premiership season. The prop will captain the side on his return from injury as they look to respond from their opening day defeat at Sandy Park, and […]

20.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Poppy Cleall Team News

TEAM NEWS | Trailfinders Women v Saracens Women (AC - Rd 4)

Saracens Women's Poppy Cleall admits that she is itching to get back out on the field, ahead of her first appearance of the season against Trailfinders Women. In Cleall's absence, Saracens Women have shown glimpses of their potential, with two bonus points against Harlequins and a crucial victory on the road against Loughborough Lightning. Now […]

20.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
