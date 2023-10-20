TEAM NEWS | Trailfinders Women v Saracens Women (AC - Rd 4)

Saracens Women's Poppy Cleall admits that she is itching to get back out on the field, ahead of her first appearance of the season against Trailfinders Women.

In Cleall's absence, Saracens Women have shown glimpses of their potential, with two bonus points against Harlequins and a crucial victory on the road against Loughborough Lightning. Now back and fully fit, the number 8 is determined to start her own campaign with a bang.

"It's been difficult watching on the sideline knowing I can't make an impact on the pitch, but I'm buzzing to be back out there. We're in a decent position in the cup, so we need to make sure we really take our opportunities this weekend."

Trailfinders are a new side this season and, whilst they have narrowly lost both of their fixtures so far, Cleall is under no illusions of the challenge they will pose.

"Trailfinders have got a number of experienced players at this level in their side. We saw last weekend how much they pushed Gloucester-Hartpury, so we know this is going to be a physical battle right the way through the match. It's one I'm looking forward to though."

Ahead of this one, Alex Austerberry has made several changes to the matchday side.

The front-row remains unchanged from last time out, with Chloe Flanagan, Bryony Field and Mica Gooding packing down. In the second-row, Sonia Green is joined by Emma Taylor, who shifts across from flanker.

There are two further changes in the back-row, with May Campbell starting at blindside flanker, having returned from playing for the Barbarians. She is joined by Sharifa Kasolo and Cleall, who starts at number 8.

In the backs, Leanne Infante captain's the side, with Flo Williams starting at fly-half for the first time this season.

Amongst the centres, Cara Wardle starts in place of Sarah McKenna, with Sydney Gregson joining her at outside centre.

The back three sees one further change, with Lucy Biggs starting in place of Lotte Clapp, who is on international duty.

Amongst the replacements, young guns Joia Bennett and Amelia MacDougall are poised to make an impact from the bench, whilst Susie Flowers could make her debut for the team, should she come off the bench.

There is a real mix of youth and experience within the Saracens group for this cup campaign and Cleall believes that the young players are really beginning to make their mark.

"You look at the group we have at the moment and there's people like Amelia controlling the backline really well. Up front, Joia has been really impressive so far in this cup campaign, so the future is looking really bright."

Saracens Women's Team vs Trailfinders Women:

1. Chloe Flanagan

2. Bryony Field

3. Mica Gooding

4. Sonia Green

5. Emma Taylor

6. May Campbell

7. Sharifa Kasolo

8. Poppy Cleall

9. Leanne Infante (captain)

10. Flo Williams

11. Lucy Biggs

12. Cara Wardle

13. Sydney Gregson

14. Isla Alejandro

15. Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements

16. Nic Haynes

17. Miça Evans

18. Jeanina Loyola

19. Sophie Tansley

20. Joia Bennett

21. Anna Goddard

22. Amelia MacDougall

23. Suzie Flowers