Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Bath Rugby (GPR - Rd 2)

20.10.23
In association with
Mako Vunipola says Saracens Men are fully motivated on bouncing back when they welcome Bath Rugby to StoneX Stadium for their first home match of the new Gallagher Premiership season.

The prop will captain the side on his return from injury as they look to respond from their opening day defeat at Sandy Park, and he is one of six changes to the starting line-up.

There are three up front and three to the back-line, with Nick Tompkins the latest star to return from Rugby World Cup duty to slot straight back in to the side.

Vunipola starts at loosehead, with James Hadfield who makes his first start for the club at hooker, and Marco Riccioni continues at tighthead.

Callum Hunter-Hill and Nick Isiekwe continue in the second-row and will look to dominate at lineout time. Theo McFarland keeps his place at blindside flanker, with Andy Christie making his first start of the campaign at openside, and Tom Willis is at the base of the scrum once again.

Aled Davies stays at scrum-half, whilst Manu Vunipola regains the keys to number 10. Tompkins will add some stardust to the midfield and will be looking to continue his sensational form which made him one of the standout performers in France, and he will reignite his centre partnership with Alex Lozowski.

Rotimi Segun and Sean Maitland will be on the wings, and Alex Goode moves to full-back for the clash with the West Country outfit.

On the bench Samson Adejimi gets another chance to add his input, and Gareth Simpson will bring some more experience to the matchday squad.

Vunipola is excited to be back out there this weekend.

“We are all fully aware that the performance against Exeter last Saturday wasn’t good enough and we have had some very open and honest conversations this week in the review. We pride ourselves on our work rate and effort which is why that defeat hurt so much for us.

There is no margin for error in this league with games coming thick and fast so it’s really important that we channel the frustration from last week and use it to our advantage.

Bath are a team who are incredibly dangerous as they showed last week and they have quality right throughout their squad so we need to be at our best.”

Saracens Men team to play Bath Rugby:

1 Mako Vunipola (c)

2 James Hadfield

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Callum Hunter-Hill

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Theo McFarland

7 Andy Christie

8 Tom Willis

9 Aled Davies

10 Manu Vunipola

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Sean Maitland

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Samson Adejimi

17 Tom West

18 Alec Clarey

19 Ollie Stonham

20 Toby Knight

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Olly Hartley

23 Alex Lewington

