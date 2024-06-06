Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs Surrey Storm (NSL Rd 17)

06.06.24
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Kiraprev
Saracens Maverics Marek 1.6.24 0240

Goal Attack Kira Rothwell wants her side to show a true Saracens performance on Sunday against Surrey Storm.

After a defeat at home against Cardiff Dragons last weekend, Rothwell wants her side to show that they can mix it with the best teams in the league.

“I’m so excited for these last few games. What we’ve shown for the last few weeks hasn’t been Saracens-like in terms of performance. We want to prove to people in these last few games and going forward, that we are a team who always compete and can secure those big wins.”

Having been utilised off the bench at times this season, Rothwell has started the last few games, reestablishing her partnership with Ine-Mari Venter. The Goal Attack explained that she had enjoyed rekindling the connection in the shooting circle, as they look to kick on in the final stages of the season.

“It's been great playing with Ine again. I know that the moment I get the ball, I can turn and find her straight away in the shooting circle. I think knowing when to let the ball go is one of my strengths and we’ve really started to work out the movement we need in the circle now as well. It means we can both get goals on the board and that’s so exciting.”

With the news last week of which clubs had secured their place in next season’s NSL, Rothwell admitted that it was going to be an emotional occasion against Surrey Storm, as they prepare to play their penultimate game in the league, although she insisted that her side still have a job to do.

“It’s going to be really emotional today. There are people in our team who began their netball journeys at Storm, so it’s going to be really tough. Ultimately, we still have a job we need to do. They are going to be playing fuelled by emotion, so we need to focus in on what we want to achieve in training this week. It’s a game we need to win.”

