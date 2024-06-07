TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears (PWR SF)

Poppy Cleall insists that the focus remains on the job at hand, as she prepares to make her 150th appearance for Saracens Women on Sunday.

Cleall has been in irresistible form this season and is preparing for a day of celebration at StoneX Stadium for herself, Sarah McKenna and Donna Rose, with the trio set to make milestone appearances for the club.

Whilst Cleall is proud to reach 150 appearances in the black and red of Saracens, she wants the focus to remain on the challenge that Bristol Bears will pose.

"I'm really excited for Sunday. We've worked hard to earn the right to have a home semi-final and we want to put on a performance in front of our home crowd. Bristol are a quality side and, whilst I'm buzzing to make my 150th appearance for the club, securing the result is the most important thing this weekend."

Cleall has enjoyed another stellar season and, whilst keeping the attention on Sunday's match, she took the time to reflect on reaching the remarkable milestone.

"I love playing for this club. It really is my home and to know that I've played 150 times is something I don't take for granted. This is a special club and a special group of players and it means the world to be a part of it."

With the Bears in town for the semi-final, Saracens have named an all-international starting XV.

Up front, McKinley Hunt comes in to start at loosehead prop, alongside May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford, whilst Georgia Evans moves into the second-row alongside Emma Taylor.

The back-row sees the all-action trio of Sophie de Goede, co-captain Marlie Packer and Cleall prepare to lock horns with the Bears, whilst Ella Wyrwas returns at scrum-half to partner Zoe Harrison, who continues at fly-half.

Centurion Sarah McKenna moves into the centres alongside Sydney Gregson, with Paige Farries and Jess Breach returning to the starting XV alongside Coreen Grant in the back three.

There are another five internationals amongst the replacements too. Bryony Field and Akina Gondwe are joined by Donna Rose, with the Welsh women set to make her 50th appearance for the side, whilst Louise McMillan and Sharifa Kasolo provide the additional forwards cover.

Leanne Infante, Sophie Bridger and co-captain Lotte Clapp provide the cover for the backline, in a squad that is packed with talent.

Cleall knows the threat the Bristol will pose on Sunday and has called for the home faithful to back her side throughout the match.

"We know Bristol are going to be tough and they are going to be physical. We're going to need that crowd to really get behind us. They've been amazing this season and I know that they are going to bring the noise again on Sunday."

Saracens Women's Team vs Bristol Bears:

1.⁠ ⁠McKinley Hunt

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Taylor

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie de Goede

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Paige Farries

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Clapp (Co-captain)