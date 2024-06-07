Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears (PWR SF)

07.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Cleallprev
Cleallimage

Poppy Cleall insists that the focus remains on the job at hand, as she prepares to make her 150th appearance for Saracens Women on Sunday.

Cleall has been in irresistible form this season and is preparing for a day of celebration at StoneX Stadium for herself, Sarah McKenna and Donna Rose, with the trio set to make milestone appearances for the club.

Whilst Cleall is proud to reach 150 appearances in the black and red of Saracens, she wants the focus to remain on the challenge that Bristol Bears will pose.

"I'm really excited for Sunday. We've worked hard to earn the right to have a home semi-final and we want to put on a performance in front of our home crowd. Bristol are a quality side and, whilst I'm buzzing to make my 150th appearance for the club, securing the result is the most important thing this weekend."

Cleall has enjoyed another stellar season and, whilst keeping the attention on Sunday's match, she took the time to reflect on reaching the remarkable milestone.

"I love playing for this club. It really is my home and to know that I've played 150 times is something I don't take for granted. This is a special club and a special group of players and it means the world to be a part of it."

With the Bears in town for the semi-final, Saracens have named an all-international starting XV.

Up front, McKinley Hunt comes in to start at loosehead prop, alongside May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford, whilst Georgia Evans moves into the second-row alongside Emma Taylor.

The back-row sees the all-action trio of Sophie de Goede, co-captain Marlie Packer and Cleall prepare to lock horns with the Bears, whilst Ella Wyrwas returns at scrum-half to partner Zoe Harrison, who continues at fly-half.

Centurion Sarah McKenna moves into the centres alongside Sydney Gregson, with Paige Farries and Jess Breach returning to the starting XV alongside Coreen Grant in the back three.

There are another five internationals amongst the replacements too. Bryony Field and Akina Gondwe are joined by Donna Rose, with the Welsh women set to make her 50th appearance for the side, whilst Louise McMillan and Sharifa Kasolo provide the additional forwards cover.

Leanne Infante, Sophie Bridger and co-captain Lotte Clapp provide the cover for the backline, in a squad that is packed with talent.

Cleall knows the threat the Bristol will pose on Sunday and has called for the home faithful to back her side throughout the match.

"We know Bristol are going to be tough and they are going to be physical. We're going to need that crowd to really get behind us. They've been amazing this season and I know that they are going to bring the noise again on Sunday."

Saracens Women's Team vs Bristol Bears:

1.⁠ ⁠McKinley Hunt
2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Taylor
6.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie de Goede
7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Paige Farries
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

Replacements:
16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
17.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe
18.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo
21.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Clapp (Co-captain)

News

See all news
Cleallprev

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears (PWR SF)

Poppy Cleall insists that the focus remains on the job at hand, as she prepares to make her 150th appearance for Saracens Women on Sunday. Cleall has been in irresistible form this season and is preparing for a day of celebration at StoneX Stadium for herself, Sarah McKenna and Donna Rose, with the trio set […]

07.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Kiraprev

MATCH PREVIEW | Saracens Mavericks vs Surrey Storm (NSL Rd 17)

Goal Attack Kira Rothwell wants her side to show a true Saracens performance on Sunday against Surrey Storm. After a defeat at home against Cardiff Dragons last weekend, Rothwell wants her side to show that they can mix it with the best teams in the league. “I’m so excited for these last few games. What […]

06.06.24
In association with
Shawbrook Shawbrook
Alexmatchreact

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (Allianz PWR Rd 18)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry praised his side’s second-half response, as they eventually secured a bonus-point victory away at Loughborough Lightning. Sarries were second best for much of the first half but took both of their opportunities to go in ahead at the break. Austerberry admitted that his side had started slowly, but was pleased […]

03.06.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross