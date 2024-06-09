Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 21-29 Bristol Bears Women (Allianz PWR SF)

09.06.24
Saracens Women missed out on a place in the final, as Bristol Bears secured a victory at StoneX Stadium.

On a day filled with emotion and tension, Sarries looked to start fast to get the home crowd off their feet.

It was the Bears who initially made the quick start though, before Sophie de Goede stole the ball at lineout time and powered through the tackles to within reach of the line.

May Campbell then went close, but the Bears held out and looked to hit back, only for Sarries to win a turnover at the crucial moment.

With the game ebbing and flowing, Sarries eventually found the breath through, with a beautiful first phase try that saw Jess Breach and Paige Farries combine to set Coreen Grant free on the wing.

Despite the pressure coming on from the Bears, Grant had just enough in the tank to dot down and open the scoring, with Harrison converting from out wide.

The set-piece was turning into a lottery with both sides guilty of misplaced lineouts and equally getting in amongst the opposition to win ball at crucial times.

Sarries though were able to stick to task and they scored a second on the 25-minute mark, as McKinley Hunt rampaged through the Bristol defence to power over for the second score of the afternoon.

Bristol were beginning to win penalties at the breakdown though, with Amber Reed kicking them into dangerous parts of the field and they hit back, with Lark Atkin-Davies going over from the back of a maul to narrow the gap going into the break.

Sarries’ defence had been strong throughout, but the Bears were beginning to find cracks, with Atkin-Davies going over for a second of the match shortly after half-time from another driving maul.

It was all Bristol at this point, and they hit the front just before the 50-minute mark, with Courtney Keight going over out wide.

Sarries needed to try and wrestle back momentum and they thought they’d found it, as Harrison was able to feed Paige Farries, who regathered a ball that was illegally slapped down and crossed.

It didn’t matter though, as the referee awarded a penalty try, with Reneeqa Bonner sent to the bin, as Sarries edged themselves back ahead.

The Bears continued to fire back into the game though and Atkin-Davies notched her hattrick from close-range to send her side back into the lead.

Sarries needed to find a response but Bristol kept coming, as Sarries lost Leanne Infante and Emma Taylor to quickfire yellow cards.

With the clock ticking down, Bonner darted in for a try that sealed the match for the Bears and with it, their place in the Allianz PWR final in two weeks’ time.

Four Saracens named in England squad for Summer Tour

Saracens have had four players called in to the England squad for their tour of Japan and New Zealand this summer. Jamie George will captain the side, with Ben Earl, Theo Dan and Maro Itoje also in the squad. The squad, made up of 20 forwards and 16 backs – will train at Twickenham Stadium on […]

10.06.24
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears (PWR SF)

Poppy Cleall insists that the focus remains on the job at hand, as she prepares to make her 150th appearance for Saracens Women on Sunday. Cleall has been in irresistible form this season and is preparing for a day of celebration at StoneX Stadium for herself, Sarah McKenna and Donna Rose, with the trio set […]

07.06.24
