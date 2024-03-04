MATCH REACTION | Camilla Buchanan (NSL Rd 3)

Camilla Buchanan reflected on a disappointing defeat to Surrey Storm, but admitted that she is feeling positive about her options in the shooting circle for the rest of the season.

After victory over Rhinos last weekend, Mavericks were unable to back up the result against local rivals Surrey Storm, and Buchanan admitted that her squad were left frustrated by the result.

“I’m disappointed we weren’t able to back up last week’s performance. It was a very different game in terms of Storm keeping a lot of possession and they weren’t wasteful with the ball. It was a tough game which asked questions we’ve not been asked yet this season.”

Going in one up at quarter time, Buchanan was pleased with how the team came out the blocks fighting.

“We started the game well and we were executing our tactics really well. There was a bit more body to contest with in the second quarter, which we took a little while to adapt to, but we were still in the game at half time.

“We were less wasteful today and only made 21 errors which is a real positive for us and a real step up . They were very isolated errors as well, so they should be easy to fix. The 15 balls we were able to turn over, we took to goal. So, there are some real positives to take forward.”

Buchanan is looking forward and already focusing on the clash against reigning champions Loughborough Lightning next weekend.

“We know that next week is going to be a similar challenge in terms of Loughborough having a big target on their back and not being wasteful with the ball. We will look at where to improve this week. The pressure will be on Loughborough for sure, so I think we will be able to play with a bit more freedom. It’s an opportunity for our youngsters out there to build more time in their connections. We’ve got one of the youngest team averages in the league so the more time with each other, the better we will be and we will just get stronger and stronger.”

A huge positive for Mavericks was the return of South African shooter Ine-Mari Venter who has been out with injury for the first two matches of the season.

Buchanan was delighted to see Venter return to the fold and admitted that she had some big selection calls to make in the shooting circle.

“It was good to get Ine-Mari out for the first time this season and score a few goals, even if just for a few minutes. It’s good to move forward with her back in the team. I’m definitely excited about Emma (Thacker) and Ine being able to play together and what that might bring to the circle. But it’s also going to be a headache because Britney came on really well today and Kira’s played well too - but it does give us that variety in the circle for sure.”

Report by Ayisha Gulati.