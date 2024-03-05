Phil Brantingham signs for Saracens

Saracens is excited to announce the signing of Phil Brantingham from Newcastle Falcons on a long-term deal.

The loosehead prop, who is one of the most exciting prospects in the Gallagher Premiership has been outstanding since bursting on to the scene and will make the move to StoneX Stadium in the summer.

At just 22 years old he has already become a regular in the top flight, and has also represented England at Under 20 Level to show his huge potential.

Growing up he played both Rugby Union and Rugby League, explaining his ability both in the set-piece and also around the pitch.

Having already captained Newcastle in a pre-season game he has clear leadership ability, and adding 117kg of weight in to the scrum will give fans plenty of reason for optimism.

The front-rower is looking forward to a new challenge in North London.

“I’m really excited to be joining such a huge club at an exciting time in their journey. I can’t wait to rip in and build on the success of Saracens.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is excited to welcome Brantingham to the club.

“We have tracked Phil for the last couple of years and we are very much looking forward to welcoming him to Saracens.

He is a young player with great potential and we believe he has the talent and the character to have a great impact at the club.”