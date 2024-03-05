Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Phil Brantingham signs for Saracens

05.03.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Saracens is excited to announce the signing of Phil Brantingham from Newcastle Falcons on a long-term deal.

The loosehead prop, who is one of the most exciting prospects in the Gallagher Premiership has been outstanding since bursting on to the scene and will make the move to StoneX Stadium in the summer.

At just 22 years old he has already become a regular in the top flight, and has also represented England at Under 20 Level to show his huge potential.

Growing up he played both Rugby Union and Rugby League, explaining his ability both in the set-piece and also around the pitch.

Having already captained Newcastle in a pre-season game he has clear leadership ability, and adding 117kg of weight in to the scrum will give fans plenty of reason for optimism.

The front-rower is looking forward to a new challenge in North London.

“I’m really excited to be joining such a huge club at an exciting time in their journey. I can’t wait to rip in and build on the success of Saracens.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is excited to welcome Brantingham to the club.

We have tracked Phil for the last couple of years and we are very much looking forward to welcoming him to Saracens.

He is a young player with great potential and we believe he has the talent and the character to have a great impact at the club.”

